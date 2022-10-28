Believe it or not, the top American hockey prospect in the entire 2024 NHL Draft class calls Newburyport, Massachusetts home.
His name: Cole Eiserman.
A quick Google search will get you everything you need to know: stats, highlights, mixtapes, his Instagram (@coleeiserman) and about a 100 or so articles about his recent commitment to the Division 1 Minnesota Gophers.
Yes, that many.
His commitment, you have to understand, was a massive deal.
Because among those many stories, interwoven with YouTube clips of the 6-foot, 181-pound forward scoring SportsCenter top-10-worthy goals, are a handful of NHL mock drafts. Still only 16 years old — which Eiserman just turned in August — he is not eligible to declare until 2024 with the rest of his 2006 birth year.
But he’s long been on everyone’s radar in the hockey world.
Just this past July, Logan Horn of The Hockey Writers said in his 2024 mock draft that, “The top American prospect at this point is, without a doubt, Cole Eiserman. ... he has an excellent shot and already possesses NHL-ready size.” Horn had Eiserman going fourth overall — yes, No. 4 — and continued to say that the last time he played with kids in his age group, “He was so clearly a transcendent talent.”
Another 2024 mock draft by Lines.com, published two weeks ago, also had Eiserman going fourth overall — to the lifelong Boston sports fans’ heated rival, the Montreal Canadiens!
How about that?
Point being, Eiserman isn’t just any other prospect.
With the size, speed, skill and shot that any team across the country would gladly welcome to its roster, and with an impeccable work ethic to match, you could very well be sitting in your Newburyport living rooms a couple of years from now, watching a hometown hero don an NHL jersey.
“I would love to play the sport for as long as I can,” said Eiserman. “Obviously, I’ve always wanted to play in the NHL, that’s always been a goal of mine. But I try not to pay attention to the articles and the outside noise. I know that comes with the success, and it’s a priviledge and I’m appreciative of it.
“But I’m just playing the game that I love. Playing hockey is what I love to do, and I’ve been having so much fun.”
‘VIDEO GAME’ NUMBERS
Eiserman’s rise has been astonishing, and if you haven’t noticed it locally it’s not entirely your fault.
He just hasn’t been around.
Already touted as the “next big thing,” Eiserman left Newburyport when he turned 14-years-old to play at the vaunted Shattuck-St. Mary’s boarding school in Faribault, Minnesota. For those unaware, think of Shattuck to hockey what the well-known IMG Academy in Florida is to NFL and NBA prospect.
It’s basically a hockey factory.
Some noteable Shattuck-St. Mary’s alums include household names and NHL stars like Sidney Crosby, Jonathan Toews, Zach Parise and Drew Stafford.
“I loved it there,” said Eiserman of his time at Shattuck. “It’s obviously a well-known program with a lot of history, and the two years I spent there were some of the best I’ve had playing hockey. With how competitive everyone was, it was just cool to be there learning from those coaches and being with some of the best players.”
And his numbers were eye-popping.
Playing with the Shattuck U14s in the 2020-21 season — which, as Horn alluded to in his mock draft, was the last time he played with kids in his age group — Eiserman scored an unbelievable 97 goals with 57 assists for 154 points in just 50 games. It truly was video game-type numbers. You know, if you turned the sliders down to the easiest “Rookie” difficulty.
So for the 2021-22 season as a 15-year-old, he was bumped up to play for the Shattuck U18s. But still, competing at one of the nation’s top prep programs against kids two and three years his senior, Eiserman remained unstoppable with 56 goals and 30 assists in 53 games.
Only two players have ever recorded more goals for Shattuck’s U18 team as a 15-year-old than Eiserman — Crosby (72 in 57 games) and Toews (64 in 70 games).
That’s some pretty good company.
“He’s the real deal,” said Shattuck coach Tom Ward in an interview with RinkLive.com after Eiserman made his commitment to Minnesota. “He’s a puck lucky goal-scorer that’s kind of like a Pat Micheletti who can really skate.”
With his mountains of success, Eiserman earned himself a roster spot on the USA National Development Team about half a year ago, which is a massive deal. Only the top-23 American players from across the country make the U17 team out in Ann Arbor, Michigan, while the U18s currently have 24 players on the roster.
For Americans, the National Development Team is the gold standard.
A who’s-who of household names have all gone through the program, from NHL stars like Patrick Kane, Phil Kessel, Jack Eichel, Auston Matthews and Jack Hughes just to name a few.
“Being able to put on the USA jersey is probably one of the coolest things I’ve ever gotten the chance to do,” said Eiserman. “I’ve only been here a couple of months, and it’s been a lot of hard work. But it’s just been great being here and competing against the top guys in the country every day. I’ve already learned a lot in just a short time.”
But new jersey, same results.
In 16 games with the U17 team, he already has 14 goals and 14 assists. The program brought him up to the U18 team for a game, and against a nationally-ranked Division 1 college program in Michigan Tech, Eiserman scored twice in a 6-2 win.
“Cole’s been really good and has put up a lot of numbers already,” said USANTDP U17 coach Nick Fohr. “To be honest with you, I think it’s been harder than he expected it to be. He’s playing against kids who are older, more experienced than him, stronger, so he’s had to adapt his game a little bit. It’s a work in progress, and he’s making steps.
“But the cool thing is that it hasn’t affected his outlook. He’s a kid that does not lack for effort. He’s sought me out a bunch outside of practice, and we’ve spent a bunch of time — more time with him than with anybody really — going over his game.
“That just shows you how hard he works. He has a lot of questions that we both love going over together.”
A TRUE HOCKEY FAMILY
The Eiserman name should already be familiar to most in the Daily News area.
It’s basically synonomous with “Newburyport” and “hockey.”
Cole couldn’t remember exactly, but he guessed he was around “2 or 3” years old when his parents, Billy (Sr.) and Diane Eiserman, got him into his first pair of skates. He instantly fell in love with the sport, which you could probably attest to the fact that for his entire childhood, he grew up watching his older brothers play while hearing stories of his father and uncles’ glory days.
“Everyone in my family plays hockey,” laughed Cole. “All of my brothers played, my dad played, a few of my uncles played. So it was really cool. I basically grew up watching hockey and going to a lot of their games throughout juniors and college.
“It made me want to play more.”
A recently-retired Massachusetts state trooper, Bill Eiserman was a fine player himself back in the day who skated for UMass Lowell from 1986-87. Cole’s uncle, Eddie Hill, was a second-round NHL Draft pick by the Carolina Hurricanes in 1991, who went on to play top-level juniors both in the U.S. and Canada before playing eight professional seasons between the AHL and ECHL. You probably recognize Hill’s name from the Hill Hockey Clinic in Newburyport, which he created.
And that hockey talent clearly passed down a generation.
Cole’s oldest brother, William (Billy Jr.), followed in his father’s footsteps of playing at UMass Lowell from 2011-13. The 6-foot, 200-pound defenseman then played a year with the Chicago Steel in the USHL, before playing three years at Bentley University. But the career started at Newburyport High, when back in 2009 he assisted on the game-winning goal in overtime to lead the Clippers to their ever first state championship with a 4-3 win over Canton — at what was still called the TD Banknorth Garden at the time.
Cole’s next older brother, Chris, was the starting freshman goalie on that Newburyport championship team. He made 47 saves in that memorable title victory, and went on to play a prep year at Bridgton Academy before playing two seasons at Division 3 SUNY-Fredonia.
Next came Shane.
A 6-foot-1 forward like his baby bro, Shane Eiserman was drafted by the Ottawa Senators in the fourth round (No. 100 overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft. Like Cole, Shane too played for the USA National Development Team for two seasons — scoring 16 goals in 95 games — before moving on to have a successful four-year career at the University of New Hampshire. He last played for four teams from 2018-20 in the ECHL.
“Having had Shane play for us here and getting to know the family, we’ve known about Cole for a while,” said Fohr. “He’s been on everyone’s radar for a long time. But overall they’re just a great, supportive family.”
Lastly came Cole and his twin brother, Caden.
Cole is technically three minutes older, so he’s not the baby, but the two twins have a strong bond. After making his commitment, there was a great picture floating around of Cole and Caden posing together wearing Minnestota Gopher gear as 4-year-olds — as the family has long had ties to that area. Caden will be a junior defenseman on the Newburyport hockey team this coming winter, and you may remember that he was named a Daily News Boys Tennis All-Star this past spring.
But when it comes to hockey — out of all the Eisermans and Hills — Cole is shaping up to be the best.
NHL DREAMS Right now, the plan is for Eiserman to spend the remainder of this season and next with the USA Development Team.
Come 2024, however, he’ll be eligible to enter the NHL Draft.
His goal-scoring prowess is well-documented as being no joke, and as previously mentioned he already has NHL size. Plus with his August birthday, he’ll also be one of the younger guys in his draft class — which is something NHL teams will covet.
But Eiserman committed to Minnesota last month, and may chose to play a year — or more — there. For a comparison, Eichel “graduated” from the USA Development U18 team in 2014, then spent a year at Boston University before entering the 2015 NHL Draft and being picked No. 2 overall.
“Time will tell with that,” said Eiserman. “I’m taking it day by day. I’ve just been happy that all of the hard work I’ve been putting in has been paying off.”
But those around him believe Eiserman has what it takes to play at the highest level.
“From my experience of being here, all of the hype can certainly have an impact on the kids and how they make steps moving forward,” said Fohr. “For some, it can negatively impact their self-image of who they think they are, when they’re not there yet. But the really good ones, the Auston Matthews of the world, that doesn’t change them. They say, ‘Oh, I’m a top-5 pick. Great, what can I work on today to get better.’
“It’s really still too early for me to tell with Cole, but the signs are good. I mean, it’s pretty rare for a 16-year-old kid to play with the U18s like he did. He’s a great kid and a hard worker, and I definitely think his future is bright.”
Overall, not too bad for a kid from Newburyport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.