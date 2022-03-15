The Newburyport 8th grade boys travel basketball team just finished its season over the weekend with a 57-51 win over Masconomet in the championship game. Newburyport went an undefeated 12-0 in the regular season before making its run to the title. Bottom (L-R): Greg D’Ambrosio, Cal Atherton, Zayd Leanna, Jack Devlin and Grady Smith. Top (L-R): Coach Alex Guckenburg, Gregory Guckenburg, Thomas Thoreson, Brady Kebler, Aidan Martyn, Ray Arcand and Coach Ray Arcand.