AMESBURY — The formula is a pretty simple one for the Amesbury baseball team, but one that’s been followed, let’s just say — sporadically — over the course of the year.
Play clean defense in the field.
“It’s when we don’t beat ourselves,” said Amesbury coach Joel Bierley. “When we’re not leaving runners on in key situations, we’re not making errors, and we make the plays we need to, we’re a very good team. But it’s either we’ve got to be diligent, or we beat ourselves, and we’ve just beaten ourselves a lot more this year than the other team.”
But that has started to change as of late.
Heading into Tuesday’s Senior Night showdown against Ipswich, Amesbury had won four of its last six games to inch closer to that magical .500 mark on the spring. And the good times, well, they kept on rolling, as the Red Hawks got a complete-game gem from senior Luke Arsenault on the mound, and played an error-free game in the field to beat the Tigers, 6-1.
“It was a big game for us,” said Arsenault. “It was a really big revenge game to be honest, because they beat us in a tough game earlier in the year. So we just wanted to bounce back and play our best, and I think we executed all the plays we had to on defense today.”
Arsenault went the distance on the mound for Amesbury (6-8), scattering just three hits and the one earned run, along the way picking up seven strikeouts to only one walk. After Ipswich (2-10) scored its lone run in the top of the second, Arsenault went on a run of retiring 15 straight batters until a two-out double in the seventh.
But a lazy popup from the next batter ended the game, sending the eight seniors on the team home a little extra happy.
“He’s done that all year,” said Bierley of Arsenault. “He’s really come along, it’s just we usually don’t make the plays for him. But today, we made the plays for him. So it was a great performance by him on his Senior Night.”
Amesbury didn’t let the Ipswich lead last too long.
Josh Roberts drew a one-out walk, then was doubled home by All-Star junior Drew Scialdone — who is incredibly hitting close to .600 on the year — to tie the game. A Tyler Bartniski sacrifice fly made it 2-1 after three, and the Red Hawks added a key insurance run in the fifth after Arsenault’s younger brother, Will, tripled, and pinch runner Shain Parisella scored on an error.
Amesbury then broke the game open with a three-run sixth. Scialdone (2-for-4) ripped an RBI-single to left and eventually scored on a wild pitch, and Trevor Kimball (0-for-0) drew his fourth and final walk of the day with the bases loaded.
And that was more than enough support for Arsenault to close it out.
“We’ve been playing more as a team and picking each other up,” said Arsenault. “I think the confidence has been contagious for everyone, and we’ve been able to put up more runs recently.”
Roberts went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, and Will Arsenault was also 2-for-3. Seniors Hunter Belisle and Ethan Lowell also had hits for the Red Hawks, who travel to play Triton on Thursday.
Amesbury 6, Ipswich 1
Amesbury (6): Josh Roberts 3b 3-2-2, Drew Scialdone cf 4-2-2, Will Arsenault c 3-0-2, Shain Parisella cr 0-1-0, Trevor Kimball lf 0-0-0, Tyler Bartniski 1b 3-0-0, Luke Arsenault p 3-0-0, Hunter Belisle dh 3-0-1, Joseph Celia rf 1-0-0, Brady Nash ph 1-0-0, Ethan Lowell ph 1-0-1, Aiden Fortier ss 2-0-0, Liam McNally ph 1-0-0. Totals 25-6-8
RBI: Scialdone 2, Kimball, Bartniski
WP: L. Arsenault (7 IP, 1 ER, 7 K)
Ipswich (2-10): 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 1
Amesbury (6-8): 0 0 2 0 1 3 0 — 6
