Triton and Shawsheen football will have to wait until next fall to start their two-year series, as Friday's scheduled game between the two programs has been cancelled.
"Triton is not able to practice or play football games through Sunday due to a personal medical reason," said Triton athletic director Tim Alberts.
The Vikings are coming off a clutch season-opening victory over Randolph in the debut of first-year head coach Eric Burgos, and will now be off until they travel to Newburyport next Friday (Sept. 24).
Shawsheen lost its opener to Bedford, 42-14.
As both programs had full schedules this fall, the game could not be rescheduled to a later date.
