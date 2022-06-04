ROWLEY -- The season didn't end the way the Triton baseball team wanted it to, but after falling to visiting Southeastern, 3-2, at Eiras Park in Friday's Division 3 preliminary round game, it was hard not to think back to the beginning.
The Vikings were far from the playoff team they ended up being way back in April.
After losing the first three games of the season -- with a couple of those setbacks coming with tough, late-inning collapses -- there were a lot of questions surrounding the team. Fingers were being pointed, and both the team and first-year coach Chris Lamothe had to figure out how to get through to each other.
But, to the team's credit, they always kept fighting.
"When we went 0-3, we were getting used to each other, them to me and me with them," said Lamothe. "And after those first three games, we had some conversations and we became a different team. We ran into some bumps here and there, things went wrong and we need to learn how to handle that better. But they started playing for each other and they started winning games. I'm proud of where we ended up considering how we started. They battled. They refused to accept that they weren't going to win."
That mindset led the Vikings (11-10) to earn a share of the CAL Kinney title and the No. 24 seed in the Division 3 tournament.
Quite the feat based on where they started.
But, any dreams of a long postseason run were dashed Friday afternoon. Southeastern, coming in as the No. 41 seed, scored three runs in the first inning, and got a one-hit gem from starter Jared Graca to secure the upset. The Hawks (11-8) didn't hit anything too hard, but blooped well-placed singles and turned five first-inning hits into three runs.
Which turned out to be all they needed.
To his credit, Triton ace Dylan Watson was lights out after the first inning. He allowed only three hits over the final six innings, finished with seven strikeouts and kept the Hawks off the scoreboard to keep his team in it. After getting into a first-and-second, no-out jam in the top of the fifth, Watson got a double play and a strikeout to get out of it. Then in the seventh, center fielder Cole Daniels made a terrific play to gun down the leadoff Hawk runner who was trying to stretch a single into a double.
But the Vikings just couldn't get the bats going.
Senior slugger Joe Abt ripped a double to center field to score Watson -- who had reached on an error -- in the first inning, but that turned out to be Triton's only hit of the day. It was a 3-1 game in the third when Watson led off with a walk, stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and then scored on an Abt sacrifice fly, but the Vikings couldn't find the tying run.
Graca had eight strikeouts himself, and retired the last 15 batters he faced.
"We didn't hit the ball," said Lamothe. "I think Joe's hit was the only one. We just struck out too much. And, I mean, their kid threw strikes, but I don't really look at him as a strikeout pitcher like he was today.
"But, we had a good year. The seniors went out as CAL champs."
Southeastern 3, Triton 2
Division 3 Preliminary Round
Triton (2): Dylan Watson p 1-2-0, Cole Daniels cf 2-0-0, Joe Abt ss 2-0-1, Tyler Egan 1b 3-0-0, Andrew Johnson c 3-0-0, Griffin Dupuis 3b 2-0-0, Jack Lindholm lf 3-0-0, Jakob Lennon rf 2-0-0, Zach Godfrey ph 1-0-0, Connor Rumph 2b 2-0-0. Totals 21-2-1
RBI: Abt 2
WP: Jared Graca; LP: Watson
Southeastern (11-8): 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 3
Triton (11-10): 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 2
