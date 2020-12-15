BYFIELD — After initially being barred from using the Triton Regional High School gym by local health authorities, the Triton boys and girls basketball programs will be able to play on their own home court this winter after all.
Triton Superintendent Brian Forget confirmed that the basketball programs will have access to their facilities this winter following discussions with Newbury Chief of Police John Lucey, who also serves as the town's Emergency Management Director. In a letter to the schools dated Dec. 14, Lucey indicated that while his opinion on the safety of indoor sports remains unchanged, he would allow the schools to make their own decision, citing a legal exemption for public and private schools in Governor Charlie Baker's most recent COVID-19 order.
"For this reason, and under this condition, I am deferring the final decision of using the TRSD facilities located in Newbury to you and the Triton School Committee," Lucey wrote.
Triton basketball's season was initially thrown into flux after the Newbury Board of Health voted not to allow school facilities to be used for indoor sports. Following that vote, the Triton School Committee unanimously voted in favor of moving ahead with winter sports anyways, and the school made plans to use the Salisbury Elementary School court for basketball if the high school gym couldn't be used.
Given that the high school gym is much larger than the Salisbury Elementary gym and would allow for greater social distancing, the schools sought and ultimately received permission to play at the high school. Triton basketball opened tryouts earlier this week and is scheduled to tip off its season against Rockport on Jan. 8.
With Triton basketball's court situation resolved, the lone Cape Ann League basketball program still in flux is Georgetown. Georgetown also lost access to its home court after the Georgetown Board of Health voted to close school facilities to indoor sports, but unlike Triton the Georgetown programs do not have another community to fall back on like Triton did. Discussions regarding Georgetown's facilities remain ongoing and are expected to continue throughout the week.
