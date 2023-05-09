AMESBURY -- There were some early growing pains, which is to be expected from a young group, and it's not like the level of play on the field has reached picture perfect level quite yet.
But the Triton boys lacrosse team is starting to find it.
After a comfortable, 15-5, win over a scrappy Amesbury team Tuesday night, Triton has now won three games in a row. St. Michael's commit Thomas Cahill led the Vikings (5-7), who came in ranked No. 20 in the latest MIAA Division 3 power poll, with five goals, and Dylan van Galen, Ryan Burzynski and Brady Young led the defensive effort in front of goalie Charlie Clare (8 saves).
"We're playing better team defense and moving the ball," said Triton coach Mike Rice. "We're unselfishly moving the ball, not worrying about who's scoring, and moving well without the ball. Today maybe not as much, but that's what they've been doing well over this streak."
Only a 6-3 game at halftime, Triton broke it open in the third.
Cahill, Shawn Twomey (4 goals), JP Trojan (3 goals) and Braeden McDonald (2 goals) all scored, helping the Vikings build the lead up to 10-3. Chase Linsey finally stemmed the tide for the Red Hawks (5-6) near the end of the frame, but Cahill opened the fourth quarter with his fifth and final goal of the night.
Besides his three goals, Trojan also chipped in with three assists and was his usual dominant self in the faceoff circle with 10 wins. His steady hand in winning faceoffs has been something the Vikings have relied upon all season, as has Clare's improvement in net.
"Charlie has done a great job all season for us," said Rice. "And JP is my one guy who's quiet, but he hustles all of the time, and that's what we're looking for. He does everything for us: man up, man down, faceoffs, he does everything. Thomas also played a great game today, the defense has been solid, especially Charlie in net."
For Amesbury, Andrew Baker scored twice, and Max White had the other goal along with Ben Berg
While Tuesday's result wasn't what the Red Hawks had in mind, it doesn't take away from the massive positive momentum the program has going for it. To put it simply, this is already the best season the team has ever had, and there's still a third of the season -- plus playoffs -- to go.
It's a farcry from where the program was six years ago when it was first introduced as a sport at the school, and where it was three years ago when it decided to go varsity. The Red Hawks pushed through a winless inaugural campaign in 2021 before winning three games last season, to now doubling that total with six already this year with plenty of season left.
And all while curerntly being inside the Division 4 playoff field (No. 28).
"I'm definitely proud of how far they've come," said Amesbury coach George White. "We didn't have it today, but overall I'm very happy with the team and how they've played all season. They've all put in the work and have come a long way, and it's exciting that it's starting to pay off with a good amount of wins this year."
A sophomore, White (45 goals) is the team's top scorer, and is quickly establishing himself as one of the best snipers in the CAL. The Red Hawks also get scoring from Brady Cooper (19 goals), Baker (15 goals), Linsey and Grady Hagan, and Burke Hartman and Brynn Zellen are two senior captains who have done a nice job leading the defense in front fellow senior captain goalie, Ben Richard.
Triton 15, Amesbury 5
Goals: T — Thomas Cahill 5, Shawn Twomey 4, JP Trojan 3, Braeden McDonald 2, Michael Taylor, Seamus Cahill; A — Andrew Baker 2, Ben Berg, Chase Linsey, Max White
Assists: T — Taylor 3, Trojan 3, Thomas Cahill 2, McDonald 2, S. Cahill, Twomey, Vinny Magee; A — Brady Cooper, Grady Hagan
Saves: T — Charlie Clare 8; A — Ben Richard 9
Triton (5-7): 4 2 4 5 — 15
Amesbury (6-6): 1 2 1 1 — 5
