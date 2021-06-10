IPSWICH — Glenn Foster, the dean of North Shore lacrosse coaches, has seen his fair share of high impact, game-changing players.
James Tatro, said the Ipswich head coach, certainly belongs in that category.
Tatro netted six goals and dished out a pair of assists while teammate Jared Leonard finished with a half dozen goals of his own as visiting Triton came into Jack Welch Stadium Thursday and knocked off previously unbeaten Ipswich, 14-9.
"That No. 5, we tried to shut him off. He just jogs around, then pfew!," Foster said of Tatro, mimicking a speedy sound. "He just takes off, and whoever you have covering him isn't as quick as he is, so you're left chasing him. Then he gets the ball and can really shoot well, and next thing you know it's in your net."
Tatro, a senior who had 11 points (7 goals) the previous day against Pentucket, netted three goals in each half to power the Vikings to their 10th straight win. Leonard, a junior attack, buried four of his team's six goals in the second quarter.
Ipswich scored the game's first two tallies before Triton answered with six straight of its own and never trailed thereafter. The closest that the Tigers (now 9-1) got was 8-6 early in the third quarter on a Wilton Lestage goal, but Thomas Cahill (2 goals) and Tatro countered to bump the visitor's lead back up to four.
"We were able to make the most of our possessions, scoop ground balls and, for the most part, stay patient and waiting for the right shot," said Mike Rice, the Triton head coach. His club will try and avenge its only loss Saturday when it meets Newburyport for the Cape Ann League Kinney title.
"And when you've got No. 5 and 3 (Leonard) and 2 (Cahill), they make me look pretty good. They can shoot the ball like nobody's business."
Sophomore middie Henry Wright had three goals and an assist while senior mid Justin Bruhm added two scores and two assists for Ipswich. Jayden Halecki (assist), Rowan Silva, Jack Gillis and Lestage all added single strikes.
But Triton's defense was very active with their sticks, making the proper slides and knocking balls out of Tiger sticks and scooping them up to gain possession on numerous occasions. Senior captains Michael Cahill and Dan Groder, as well as sophomore Dylan Slimak, junior Kyle Bouley and defensive middie Dylan Angelopolous (assist) were all aggressive in making plays to benefit their squad.
It led to some frustrating possessions for Ipswich, which was never able to get into its regular offensive rhythm.
"We'd have five minutes of good lacrosse, then three minutes where you say, 'What are we doing?'," said Foster. "You can't run downfield and expect someone isn't going to chase you and try to knock the ball out of your stick, or you can't try to go through four guys and score. Against some teams you might get away with that, but not against a team as good as (Triton). They don't make many mistakes."
Jared Graf finished with 10 saves in net for the winners; his counterpart, Ipswich's Jonah Orroth, stopped 11 shots.
There was a good back-and-forth at the faceoff dot between Ipswich junior Ned Donovan (15 wins) and Triton freshman J.P. Trojan (11 wins). Donovan had the early advantage before the ninth grader started to win some key draws for his club.
Senior Cade McAdams had a strong game defensively for Ipswich, which wraps up its regular season slate against Manchester Essex Saturday (10 a.m.) at home.
