Triton boys lacrosse is enjoying a historic spring season, and now the Vikings are farther than they’ve ever been before in the state tournament and only one win away from capturing their first sectional title in program history.
In a game delayed more than an hour by passing thunderstorms, Triton stepped up and put on one of its best performances of the season to beat top seed Austin Prep 9-6 in the Division 3 North Semifinals.
Trailing 1-0 at the end of the first quarter, Triton picked up steam in the second to score four unanswered goals heading into the halftime break. Goalie Jared Graf (13 saves) played brilliantly to stave off the Cougar comeback, and leading 4-2 heading into the fourth the Vikings asserted themselves to assure themselves a place in the sectional final.
Over a four minute stretch midway through the fourth quarter Triton scored four straight goals to effectively put the game away. James Tatro, Jared Leonard and C.J. Howland all scored to stretch the lead to four, and then defenseman Kyle Bouley delivered the dagger with a coast to coast goal off the faceoff to make it 8-3 with just over two minutes to play.
Austin Prep made things interesting in the final minutes, winning three straight faceoffs and converting on each to make it 8-6 with about a minute left, but finally Triton won possession and Thomas Cahill scored with 23 seconds left to end all remaining doubt.
Leonard finished with a team-high three goals, James Tatro scored twice and Howland, Bouley, Cahill and Carson Purcell all found the back of the net once each. Bouley was also outstanding defensively, covering Austin Prep’s top player throughout, and Dan Groder, Anthony Palmisano, Dylan Slimak, Michael Cahill, Braeden McDonald and Ayden Deeb were all terrific on defense as well.
Triton (13-2) will now play either CAL rival Newburyport or Catholic Central League contender Bishop Fenwick in the Division 3 North Final, which will be played Friday at a time and place to be determined.
***
Triton 9, Austin Prep 6
Division 3 North Semifinals
Goals: Jared Leonard 3, James Tatro 2, Thomas Cahill, Carson Purcell, C.J. Howland, Kyle Bouley
Assists: Cahill 2, Purcell
Saves: Jared Graf 13
Triton (13-2): 0 4 0 5 — 9
Austin Prep (15-2): 1 0 1 4 — 6
