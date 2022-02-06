Coming into the season, Triton co-op swim coach Rebecca Burrell knew right away that she had a talented crop of swimmers. She’s watched them grow over the last two years coaching the team, and even worked with the majority of them over the offseason as an assistant for the YNS Sharks club team.
But what the Vikings have accomplishedi in the pool this winter has far exceeded anyone’s expectations.
And over the weekend, the girls team added to its already magical season by winning the CAL league meet championship. Both the boys and girls team finished undefeated in the regular season, and the now the girls can add a league crown to their resume while the boys had a strong showing in second place.
“Honestly, I didn’t quite expect this,” said Burrell. “Under COVID, you never really know what to expect. I knew we had a talented group this year, especially on the boys side, we had our core group coming back.
“But these kids have been absolutely lights out all year. We’ve broken all of our school records except two. The 50 and 100 freestyle are the only two events where we haven’t broken the school record yet.”
Emphasis on “yet.”
The Vikings still have next week’s Sectionals, and States in a couple weeks, to try their hand at the 2021-22 clean sweep of school records. Although, Burrell doesn’t quite know how likely that will be.
But, that’s hardly the point.
What the Vikings have done this winter has been nothing short of extraordinary, and they certainly walked out of the league meet with plenty of hardware. Perhaps most noteably, captain Henry Brien, a junior at Pentucket, was named the CAL Male Swimmer of the Year, while Burrell herself was named the Tim Troy Coach of the Year.
“As much of an honor as that is,” said Burrell. “it’s 100% a team effort, and the kids and Coach Josh earned it as much as I did.”
Brien, fresh off a dominant regular season, put on a show during Saturday’s swim portion of the meet.
He set both the new CAL record and a school record in the 100 butterfly, winning the event in 55.06, and also won the 50 freestyle in 22.98. He then teamed up with Sam Whitaker, Austin Hyer and Owen Brosch in the 200 freestyle relay, and together the group smashed the old CAL record by over five seconds to win in 3:29.24. That same group then also won the 200 medley relay in a school-record 1:47.89.
Hyer, a senior captain from Newburyport, broke school records in both the 200 freestyle (1:53.75) and the 100 breastroke (1:05.99), and Brosch, a senior at Triton, won both the 100 free (54.06) and 100 backstroke (1:04.09). and not to be outdone, Whitaker, a freshman at Pentucket, broke his own school record in the 200 IM by over four seconds (2:10.46) and also broke the school’s 500 freestyle record (5:23.09).
“Two years ago, the program only had four boys,” said Burrell. “So to have this season, and for the boys to do what they did over the weekend, is really special. The senior captains, Austin and Owen, feel like they’ve really built something here. and they have.”
And the first-place girls of course had plenty of highlights as well.
Sophomore Abriana Cronstrom of Newburyport won the 50 free in 25.81, and came back to win the 100 back in a sub-minute time of 59.29.
“Breaking a minute in the 100 freestyle is pretty good,” said Burrell. “To break the minute mark in the 100 back is an amazing accomplishment.”
Cronstrom also swam with Grace Chapman, Mae Krisler and Peyton Gibbs on the 200 medley relay that won in a season-best time of 2:00.68, and Cronstrom, Chapman, Gibbs and Izzy Morguese won the freestyle relay in 1:49.34.
Krisler also made her first ever Sectional cut in the 100 butterfly after winning in 1:06.39, and, in Sunday’s diving portion of the meet, Newburyport’s Leila Grasso finished an impressive fifth after not having a chance to dive all year.
“(Grasso) was a rockstar today,” said Burrell. “They all were. It was a just a great weekend for the team.”
CAL Meet (Boys)
Triton-Newburyport-Pentucket-Georgetown placers:
200 medley relay: 1. Owen Brosch, Austin Hyer, Henry Brien, Sam Whitaker (1:47.89); 200 freestyle: 1. Hyer 1:53.75, 3. Josh Burrell 2:09.38; 200 IM: 2. Whitaker 2:10.46; 50 freestyle: 1. Brien 22.98; 100 butterfly: 1. Brien 55:09; 100 freestyle: 1. Brosch 54.39; 500 freestyle: 1. Whitaker 5:23.09; 200 freestyle relay: 3. Burrell, Adam Bedard, Hugo Hennessy, Jacob Hoffman (1:48.74); 100 backstroke: 1. Brosch 1:04.09; 100 breaststroke: 2. Austin Hyer 1:05.99; 400 freestyle relay: 1. Whitaker, Hyer, Brosch, Brien (3:29.24)
CAL Meet (Girls)
Triton-Newburyport-Pentucket-Georgetown placers:
200 medley relay: 1. Abriana Cronstrom, Grace Chapman, Mae Krisler, Peyton Gibbs (2:00.68); 50 freestyle: 1. Cronstrom 25.40, 3. Gibbs 27.35; Diving: 5. Leila Grasso; 100 butterfly: 1. Krisler 1:06.39; 200 freestyle relay: 1. Gibbs, Chapman, Izzy Morgese, Cronstrom (1:49.34); 100 backstroke: 1. Cronstrom 59.29
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.