The dream season for the Triton co-op swim team, especially on the boys side, ended in stellar fashion at Monday’s Division 2 State Meet.
Led by four new school records, the Viking boys finished 11th out of 41 scoring teams with 71 points, marking the highest point total the boys team has ever achieved at the state meet. Weston won the event with 328.5 points, and was followed by traditional power Wayland (229) and Mystic Valley (167).
The Triton co-op girls also had a strong showing, finishing 21st out of 42 scoring teams with 31 points. Amherst-Pelham (235 points) won the D2 girls state championship, and was followed by Marblehead (196) and Weston (184.5).
“The night capped off the strongest season ever for the co-op,” said Triton swim coach Rebecca Burrell. “In total, the boys broke school records 26 times this season, cutting a total of 77.24 seconds off the old marks.”
Pentucket’s Henry Brien, a junior captain, was 10th in the 50 freestyle with a personal-record time of 22.71, then came back to re-set his own school record in the 100 butterfly by finishing 12th in 54.53. He also swam the lead leg on the 400 freestyle relay team with Sam Whitaker, Owen Brosch and Austin Hyer that took 7th in a school-record time of 3:27.62.
Hyer, a senior captain from Newburyport, took 9th in the 200 freestyle (1:50.34) and 20th in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.26). and just a freshman, Whitaker took 13th in the 50 free in a personal-record time (23.05) while also setting a new PR in the 100 free in 51.27.
But where Triton really shined was the relays.
Besides the 400, the same team of Hyer, Whitaker, Brosch and Brien also took 8th in the 200 freestyle relay with another school-record time (1:33.40). and in the 200 medley relay, Brosch, Triton’s Josh Burrell, Newburyport’s Jacob Hoffman and Pentucket’s Adam Bedard swam to 22nd in 1:56.98.
On the girls side, Abriana Cronstrom had herself a day. The Newburyport sophomore started by plaing 3rd in the 100 backstroke (58.87), then found the podium again after finishing 8th in the 50 free (25.18). Both times were personal bests, and represent national-level cut times for USA swimming.
Cronstrom then teamed up with Peyton Gibbs, Grace Chapman and Isabella Morgese to place 15th in the 200 freestyle relay with a season-best time of 1:47.84. and to cap the night off, Cronstrom, Chapman, Gibbs and Mae Krisler finished 20th in the 200 medley relay in 2:01.79.
