So far this winter, the Triton co-op swim team is building upon its success from a year ago.
Last Friday, both the girls and boys team improved to 4-1 on the young season after wins over North Reading. The boys team pulled out a 95-67 victory, while the girls team won by a similar score, 90-70.
A highlight of the day certainly cam from Pentucket sophomore Sam Whitaker.
The returning Daily News All-Star broke his own school record in the 200 IM, winning the event in 2:08.48. He also swam on the 200 Freestyle Relay with Josh Adler, John Burrell and Henry Brien that crossed in 1:36.97 and achieved the final relay cut they needed to qualify for States. Adler also qualified for States in the 100 Free with a winning time of 51.81.
Adler, Brien and Whitaker were also the three Triton boys that won two events on the day. Adler took the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke, Brien won the 200 free and 100 butterfly and Whitaker came in first in both the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke.
On the girls side, it was a fantastic day for Elizabeth Dynok. The Triton junior not only won the 200 freestyle, but came back later in the meet to showcase her distance ability by winning the 500 free. Daily News All-Star Abriana Cronstrom won both the 200 IM and 100 backstroke, Giuliana Cogliani took first in the 100 fly and 100 breast and Jenna Whitaker was the winner in the 100 free.
