WATERTOWN -- For Massachusetts field hockey, all roads to a championship go through Watertown year after year. As crazy as it may seem, "state superpower" may still somehow undersell what the Raiders have become.
Yes, we're talking about that level of dominance.
With a gym full of banners that would make any program jealous, it's going to take a mighty effort for any team to knock off the defending Division 3 champs this year. And although they undeniably fought hard until the end, Triton wasn't going to be that team to shock the state. Friday morning, the No. 9-seeded Vikings saw their great season come to an end to "Field Hockey Goliath," falling 5-0 to Watertown in the Division 3 quarterfinals.
It was the undefeated Raiders (20-0-0) state-best 51st straight win, as legendary coach Eileen Donahue is now just two victories away from state title No. 20.
"You know what, we didn't give up at all," said Triton coach Donna Andersen. "We don't have subs, so if you can imagine 10 kids playing hard, trying to cover a very skilled team that's very fast for 60 minutes, that's pretty impressive. They didn't quit, so that's a testament to their effort and their love for the game."
Who was truly impressive for the Vikings (13-4-4) was sophomore goalie Sophia Chapman.
When the final horn went off, the shots-on-goal counter on the scoreboard read a remarkable 35-1. Meaning that yes, Chapman was simply incredible with 30 saves, as she stood tall all game and constantly withstood a barrage from the talented Watertown forwards.
"That's unbelievable," said Andersen. "She played a heck of a game and she kept us in it, in addition to the effort from the other girls. But (Watertown) is just good and very skilled."
That last fact was evident from the opening touch.
The top-seeded Raiders wasted no time, getting an early goal from Lizzie Loftus to open the scoring five minutes into the game. Junior superstar Molly Driscoll scored late in both the first and second quarter, and on a corner with no time left in the half a Rachel Egan shot found the back of the cage to put Watertown up 4-0 at the break.
While the score turned lopsided quick, it didn't reflect the effort Triton was giving.
While Chapman saw her fair share of shots, in front of her Natalie Indingaro, Devyn Karpenko, Neila Jones, Ally Pugh and Sammy Kelly all worked incredibly hard to try and limit a potent Watertown attack. Maya Sullivan also had a strong game in the midfield, and forwards Riley Bell and Emmerson Marengi helped the Vikings earn a couple of corners in the first half.
Although it was the second straight year that Triton has been eliminated in the quarterfinals, the senior class of Maggie Reilly, Kelly, Karpenko, Bell, Jones, Pugh, Sullivan and Indingaro have left behind a sparkling legacy.
"They've been with the program since middle school and they're a class act," said a proud Andersen.
Driscoll finished the hat-trick with her third goal of the game in the third quarter, as Watertown has now won its three playoff games by a combined score of 19-0.
Watertown 5, Triton 0
Division 3 Quarterfinals
Goals: W — Molly Driscoll 3, Rachel Egan, Elizabeth Loftus
Saves: T — Sophia Chapman 30
Triton (13-4-4): 0 0 — 0
Watertown (20-0-0): 4 1 — 5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.