It was a long, 80-mile trip south through rush-hour Boston traffic for the Triton football team Friday night, and unfortunately it wasn't an easier ride home.
The Vikings, seeded No. 10 in the Division 5 playoffs, faced an explosive Apponequet team eager to host its first playoff game in over a decade. While it ended up being a close game at the half, the No. 7 Lakers eventually pulled away in the third quarter to down Triton, 41-13, to advance to next week's Division 5 quarterfinals.
For the Vikings (5-4), a quest for a Super Bowl comes to an end. But, the team will still get a chance to regroup and schedule a couple of non-playoff games ahead of its annual rivalry tilt against Pentucket on Thanksgiving Day.
The Lakers (7-1), who will travel to No. 2 North Reading in the quarterfinals, struck first and held a 6-0 lead after the first quarter. Triton got on the board in the second when senior Josh Rodriguez broke off a 51-yard touchdown run, but still found itself trailing 14-6 heading into halftime.
But coming out of the break, Apponequet turned it on.
Max Ciaramitaro found Ethan Tate for a 20-yard Vikings touchdown in the third quarter, but the Lakers found the endzone three times in the frame and added another TD in the fourth. Ciaramitaro finished with 143 yards on 8-of-13 passing, and Cole Piaseczynski had a team-high 66 rushing yards and 89 receiving yards on five catches.
Defensively, Rodriguez led the way with 10 tackles along with Matt Sauris, who also came away with an interception. Ciaramitaro was right behind with 6 tackles, and both Ashton Wonson and Piaseczynski had 5 tackles with one being for a loss.
Apponnequet 41, Triton 13
Triton (5-4): 0 6 7 0 — 13
Apponnequet (7-1): 6 8 20 7 — 41
Second Quarter
T — Josh Rodriguez 51 run (kick blocked)
Third Quarter
T — Ethan Tate 20 pass from Max Ciaramitaro (Liam Friis kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: TRITON (14-142): Cole Piaseczynski 7-66, Josh Rodriguez 3-57, Max Ciaramitaro 4-19
PASSING: T — M. Ciaramitaro 8-13-1, 143
RECEIVING: T — Piaseczynski 5-89, Jayden Torres 2-34, Ethan Tate 1-20
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.