The Triton Regional High School football team has ended its season due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program, Triton athletic director Tim Alberts confirmed on Monday.
Triton's shutdown comes as the team was gearing up for its final game against traditional Thanksgiving Day rival Pentucket, who the Vikings were scheduled to host on Friday at 5 p.m.
With Triton unable to play, Pentucket will now play at Bishop Fenwick on Friday at 7 p.m. instead, Pentucket athletic director Dan Thornton said.
The news comes days after Triton played arguably the game of the year in the Cape Ann League this season, losing a 30-22 double overtime heartbreaker to CAL Kinney champion Lynnfield. Triton led 14-6 most of the game, and after Lynnfield tied the score in the final minute and scored first in overtime, the Vikings responded with a clutch passing touchdown on fourth down to force double OT. Triton finishes its season 0-5.
With Triton's shutdown, none of Greater Newburyport's three traditional Thanksgiving Day rivalry games will take place this season. Amesbury vs. Newburyport was canceled after Newburyport shut its season down over the weekend, and Georgetown canceled its Fall 2 season altogether due to low numbers.
Pentucket goes into Friday's finale at 0-4, while Bishop Fenwick has been one of the top teams in the North Shore this season, entering at a perfect 5-0.
