BYFIELD – Courageous to the final snap, the Triton football team suffered a painful, 30-22, double-overtime heartbreaker to Cape Ann League Division champion Lynnfield on Saturday afternoon.
Falling to 0-5, the Vikings gave 5-1 Lynnfield all it could handle for nearly 40 minutes, only to have the most elusive prize of all, victory, snatched away.
Down 14-6 with just under two minutes left, the Pioneers moved 37 yards for the equalizing score and two-point conversion – forcing overtime.
DJ Capachietti’s second touchdown run of the day with 30 seconds left was followed by an Austin Sutera to Jack Ford connection for the deuce and a 14-14 tie.
Overtime features each team possessing the football on a first-and-goal from the 10-yard line.
Lynnfield went first and took a 22-14 lead when Sutera found Ford on a TD and Blake Peters for the two.
Triton netted four yards on three rushes, then faced a do-or-die fourth down from the 6. The Vikes responded brilliantly with quarterback Kyle Odoy hitting Jared Leonard for the score. The pair came right back on a slant, connecting for the conversion and knotting things at 22-22.
Lynnfield was next and this time Sutera, following a penalty, smelled blood. The senior locked in on third down for a 3-yard TD to Bakari Mitchell and drilled Peters perfectly on that same two-point slant, pushing ahead at 30-22.
It was there where the Triton bid finally, stubbornly came to an end.
Sacked on third down, Odoy was forced into a tough spot on fourth and his bid into the end zone was swatted away by Mitchell, allowing the Pioneers to survive.
Dejected, Vikings lay strewn all over the field – so close to pulling off the most unlikely of wins. The pain couldn’t mask the heroic efforts.
And no Viking was bigger than senior halfback Kyle Scibetta, who ran the football into the teeth of a gritty Lynnfield defense 20 times for 133 yards.
Odoy may not have put up monster numbers on the day, but he certainly accounted for an injection of toughness and clutch play into the Vikings’ arsenal. The senior clicked with Leonard on a 30-yard TD, capping the opening drive of the game (10 plays, 63 yards) for a 7-0 Triton lead.
After Lynnfield had closed to 7-6, the Vikings bumped it to 14-6 right before halftime, rolling 76 yards on eight plays with Odoy banging in on a keeper.
From there, Triton’s defense stood tall, holding the Pioneers at bay, right into the final minute.
But a blocked 22-yard field goal try early in the fourth gave Lynnfield an opportunity, and the champs proved their mettle in moving to 4-0 in divisional play.
Bouncing back from Saturday’s matinee killer won’t be easy for the Vikings. Fortunately, it is fierce Thanksgiving Day rival Pentucket, which comes to town in the Fall 2 season finale on Friday night.
***
Lynnfield 30, Triton 22 (2OT)
Lynnfield (5-1): 0 6 0 8 8 8 – 30
Triton (0-5): 7 7 0 0 8 0 – 22
First Quarter
T – Jared Leonard 30 pass from Kyle Odoy (Nate Miller kick)
Second Quarter
L – DJ Capachietti 4 run (kick wide)
T – Odoy 1 run (Miller kick)
Fourth Quarter
L – Capachietti 2 run (Austin Sutera to Jack Ford pass)
First Overtime
L – Ford 21 pass from Sutera (Sutera to Blake Peters pass)
T – Leonard 6 pass from Odoy (Odoy to Leonard pass)
Second Overtime
L – Bakari Mitchell 3 pass from Sutera (Sutera to Peters pass)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Lynnfield (25-94) – Austin Sutera 13-54, DJ Capachietti 12-40; Triton (38-195) – Kyle Scibetta 20-133, Kyle Odoy 16-68, Alden Lentz 2-(-6)
PASSING: Lynnfield – Austin Sutera 13-20-0, 145; Triton – Kyle Odoy 4-6-0, 64
RECEIVING: Lynnfield – Bakari Mitchell 5-43, Jack Ford 4-50, Blake Peters 3-34, James Considine 1-18; Triton – Jared Leonard 3-53, Kyle Scibetta 1-12
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.