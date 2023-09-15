Triton
Coach Paul Sobolewski: (1st year)
2022 record: 7-4, lost in D5 First Round
Returners (19): Ryan Nolan, Sr., TE/DE; Liam Londergan, Sr., TE/LB; Ricky Stanley, Sr., WR/S; Jack Harding, Sr., TE/LB/OL; Ryan Snow, Sr., WR/S; JP Trojan, Sr., WR/DB; Beckham Zizza, Jr., QB/DB; Sam Imlach, Jr., WR/DB; Liam Friis, Jr., WR/K/DB; Jason Holscher, Jr., WR/S; Charlie Mollineaux, Jr., WR/DB; Jayden Torres, Jr., RB/CB; Bradyn Lopes, Jr., RB/DB; Alex Sauris, Jr., OL/DL; Anthony Navaroli, Jr., OL/DL; Jovvani Rodriguez, Soph., OL/DL; Nolan Merrill, Jr., OL/DL; Brandon Somaiy, Jr., OL/DL; Nicholas Serino, Jr., OL/DL
Newcomers: Noah Markos, Jr., RB/LB; Tyler Brosch, Jr., RB/LB; Cam McDonald, Soph., TE/LB; Everett Romano, Soph., WR/LB/K; Jacob Conroy, Soph., QB/LB; Braylon Lupa, Soph., QB/S; Leah Smullin, Soph., WR/CB; Michael Coco, Soph., WR/CB; Athan Eggleston, Soph., RB/LB; Carl Lucy, Soph., WR/CB; Hugh Rice, Soph., WR/S; Jason Navaroli, Soph., OL/DL; Ben Imlach, Frosh., WR/LB; Nathan Ducott, Frosh., WR/DB; Jake Morgese, Frosh., WR/DB; Cole Smith, Frosh., RB/LB; Jordan Ortiz, Frosh., RB/DE; Liam Prendergast, Frosh., TE/DB; Anthony Russo, Frosh., OL/DL; Richie Lynch, Frosh., OL/DL; Michael Haidaczuk, Frosh., OL/DL; Ben Woodfin, Frosh., OL/DL; James Damato, Frosh., OL/DL; Jacob Rulli, Frosh., OT/DT
Roster size: 43
Returning leaders: Jayden Torres: 32-184 rushing, 1 TD, 8-87 receiving, 1 TD; Ryan Nolan: 12-165 receiving, 4 TDs; Liam Friis: 17 PATs
Returning honorees: Ryan Nolan: Daily News Honorable Mention.
Odds and ends: This fall, Triton welcomes in longtime Massachusetts football coach Paul Sobolewski to the sidelines as the team’s new head coach. He replaces Eric Burgos, who went 11-10 over two seasons and led the Vikings to a share of the CAL Kinney title and the program’s first victory over rival Newburyport since 2016 last year. Sobolewski has spent 17 successful seasons as a high school football coach in Mass., and most recently led Lowell Catholic to an 8-3 record and the No. 2 seed in the Division 8 tournament last year. ... Reigning Daily News Football MVP Cole Piaseczynski, who piled up 1,469 all-purpose yards and 21 TDs last year, has transferred to Pingree Academy where he is currently repeating his junior year. ... JP Trojan is a Daily News Lacrosse All-Star who scored 27 goals with 19 assists last spring while taking the majority of the team’s faceoffs. ... A handful of wrestling standouts are on the team, with Sam Imlach and Anthony Navaroli being a couple. ... The Vikings started out the year with a 41-7 loss to a tough Lynnfield team last Friday.
Assistants: Carlos Alonso, Ed Melanson, Josh Rodriguez, Sean Smith, Rob Sobolewski
Triton 2023 Football Schedule
Date Opponent Time
9/8 vs. Lynnfield L (41-7)
9/15 vs. Ipswich 4:15 p.m.
9/23 at Hamilton-Wenham 1 p.m.
9/29 at Essex Tech 6:30 p.m.
10/6 vs. North Reading 7 p.m.
10/13 vs. Shawsheen 7 p.m.
10/20 at Newburyport 6:30 p.m.
10/27 vs. Amesbury 7 p.m.
11/23 at Pentucket 10 a.m.
