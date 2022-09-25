Editors Note: This is Part 3 of a five-part series where we preview our local CAL football teams. Look for our remaining two previews to run in the coming days.
Triton
Coach Eric Burgos: (2nd year, 4-6)
2021 record: 4-6, lost in D5 First Round
Returning lettermen: Ashton Wonson, Sr., OL/DL; Dominic Cardillo, Sr., TE/DE; Max Ciaramitaro, Sr., QB; Nathan Miller, Sr., RB/LB; Zachary Fowler, Sr., OL/DL; Owen Harding, Sr., OL/DL; Luke O’Leary, Sr., OL/DL; David Pugh, Sr., OL/LB; Joshua Rodriguez, Sr., RB/LB; Matt Sauris, Sr., TE/DE; Antonio Sforza, Sr., OL/DL; Ethan Tate, Sr., WR/CB; Ryan Snow, Jr., WR/S; Ben Chadwick, Jr., OL/LB; Andrew Faloon, Jr., RB/DB; Jackson Goodrow, Jr., WR/DB; Jack Harden, Jr., RB/CB; Jack Harding, Jr., TE/LB; Liam Kneeland, Jr., OL/DL; Hudson Murphy, Jr., OL/DL; Ryan Nolan, Jr., WR/CB; Cole Piaseczynski, Jr., WR/S; Ricky Stanley, Jr., WR/S; JP Trojan, Jr., WR/DB; Liam Friis, Soph., WR/K/DB; Jayden Torres, Soph., RB/S; Beckham Zizza, Soph., QB/DB
Newcomers: Liam Londergan, Jr., TE/LB; Nicolas Bonasera, Soph., QB/DB; Braiden Eastman, Soph., RB/LB; Jason Holscher, Soph., WR/S; Sam Imlach, Soph., WR/DB; Bradyn Lopes, Soph., WR/DB; Jack Lyman, Soph., WR/DB; Nolan Merrill, Soph., OL/DL; Charlie Mollineaux, Soph., WR/DB; Anthony Navaroli, Soph., OL/DL; Boston Record, Soph., RB/DB; Jovanni Rodriguez, Soph., OL/DL; Alexander Sauris, Soph., OL/DL; Nicholas Serino, Soph., OL/DL; Brandon Somaiy, Soph., OL/DL
Captains: Max Ciaramitaro, Nathan Miller, Cole Piaseczynski, Joshua Rodriguez, Ashton Wonson
Roster size: 42
Returning leaders: Max Ciaramitaro: 75-127-923, 8 passing TDs
Returning honorees: Ashton Wonson: Daily News All-Star, CAL Lineman of the Year; Max Ciaramitaro: All-CAL, Daily News Honorable-Mention
Odds and ends: Triton’s four wins last season was the program’s most since 2016, and was a hopeful sign of success to come. ... The Vikings have started the 2022 fall season 1-1 after a win over Randolph (23-6) and a loss to Shawsheen Valley Tech (27-20). ... Returning CAL Lineman of the Year Ashton Wonson, as well as Antonio Sforza — who are both talented upper-weight wrestlers — will be key pieces on the line protecting Max Ciaramitaro. ... Through two games, Ciaramitaro has completed 22-of-33 passes for 472 yards and five touchdowns. ... Senior tight end Dominic Cardillo has returned after missing the majority of last season with a knee injury.
Assistants: Ed Melanson, Shawn McElligott, Sean Smith, Ethan Trembley, Louis Takesian
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.