It was a massive comeback effort followed by unfortunate heartbreak for the Triton football team.
For the first three quarters of Friday night's game at Shawsheen Valley Tech, the Vikings were held in check offensively and trailed their hosts, 20-0. But led by three touchdown passes from senior quarterback Max Ciaramitaro, the Vikings clawed all of the way back in the fourth quarter to tie the game with three minutes left.
A truly valiant effort.
But to their credit, though, the Rams responded to the adversity.
Quarterback Sid Tildsley led a game-winning drive, and found Ryan Copson in the back of the end zone with 1:57 left to put his team ahead for good. The Rams then stopped the Vikings on the final drive of the game to hold on for the 27-20 victory.
Shawsheen (2-0) stays unbeaten after beating Bedford in Week 1, while the Vikings move to 1-1 after a season-opening win over Randolph a week ago.
The senior Ciaramitaro had a great day, completing 17-of-21 passes for 312 yards and three TDs. His top target was once again breakout junior Cole Piaseczynski, who caught five passes for 147 yards and two scores while also leading the team in rushing with 33 yards on 10 carries.
A 12-0 game at halftime, Shawsheen took full control on the first drive of the third quarter. After receiving the second-half kickoff, Tildsley hit a streaking Mavrick Bourdeau down the sideline for a 55-yard touchdown followed by a successful 2-point conversion.
That made it 20-0, but the Vikings didn't hear no bell.
Ciaramitaro led a long drive, and Triton finally broke though on the first play of the fourth quarter when the QB found Ryan Nolan on a 4-yard strike to make it 20-8 after the conversion. After a quick stop by the defense, Ciaramitaro connected with Piaseczynski on a 59-yard touchdown to make it a one-score game at 20-14. Then after another stop, Ciaramitaro again found Piaseczynski on a 40-yard strike to tie the game with 3:08 left.
Unfortunately for the Vikings, they couldn't take the lead.
The PAT after the final Triton score was blocked, keeping it a tie game and setting the stage for Shawsheen's go-ahead drive.
Besides Piaseczynski, senior Ethan Tate was a go-to target for Ciaramitaro and finished with 8 receptions for 87 yards. Josh Rodriguez led the defense with 7 tackles, Nathan Miller had 6 takles and Nolan added an interception.
Up next, it's Rivalry Week as Triton will host Newburyport Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Shawsheen Valley 27, Triton 20
Triton (1-1): 0 0 0 20 — 20
Shawsheen Valley (2-0): 12 0 8 7 — 27
Fourth Quarter
T — Ryan Nolan 4 pass from Max Ciaramitaro (conversion good), 11:57
T — Cole Piaseczynski 59 pass from Ciaramitaro (kick failed), 8:42
T — Piaseczyski 40 pass from Ciaramitaro (kick blocked), 3:08
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: TRITON (25-86): Cole Piaseczynski 10-33, Max Ciaramitaro 6-33, Jayden Torres 2-11, Josh Rodriguez 3-8, Nathan Miller 4-1
PASSING: T — Ciaramitaro 17-21-3, 312
RECEIVING: T — Piaseczynski 5-147, Ethan Tate 8-87, Miller 1-48, Ryan Nolan 2-26, Torres 1-4
