Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. High 82F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Occasional rain tapering to a few showers late. Low 58F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.