The Triton football team certainly didn't schedule a slouch in its non-playoff game last Thursday, welcoming in a previously-one-loss Manchester Essex team.
But the Vikings were up to the task defensively, and forced five turnovers to come away with a 29-21 victory.
"It was a good night," said Triton coach Eric Burgos. "The kids all really came to play on the defensive side of the ball for sure."
Sophomore Ryan Snow had two interceptions for the Vikings (4-5), Nick Nguyen recoverd a fumble, Garrett Lee recovered a fumble that was forced by Cole Piaseczynski and the whole sideline went crazy when star linemen Ashton Wonson came away with an interception of his own.
Also, senior captain Jared Leonard drew the praises of his coaches after he was assigned with guarding standout Manchester Essex (7-2) receiver A.J. Pallozola all night.
"Jared followed him around all game and really shut him down," said Burgos.
Offensively for Triton, quarterback Max Ciaramitaro had three rushing touchdowns and fellow junior Nathan Miller ran in for a score as well. Eliot Lent kicked three successful PATs, but a bad snap on the final point after was recovered by Leonard, who threw across his body to Ethan Tate for what ended up being a successful 2-point conversion.
Manchester Essex came into the game after a tough loss to KIPP Academy in the first round of the Division 8 tournament.
Similarly, Triton was coming off a first-round loss to Pentucket, who the Vikings will see again at home come Thanksgiving Day.
"We had a close one against them last week," said Burgos. "So we're excited for the rematch."
Triton 29, Manchester Essex 21
Manchester (7-2): 0 7 — 21
Triton (4-5): 0 14 — 29
First Quarter
T — Max Ciaramitaro 10 run (Eliot Lent kick)
Second Quarter
T — Ciaramitaro 2 run (Lent kick)
Third Quarter
T — Nathan Miller 3 run (Lent kick)
Fourth Quarter
T — Ciaramitaro 2 run (Ethan Tate pass from Jared Leonard)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.