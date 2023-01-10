BYFIELD -- Tuesday night, Triton girls basketball coach Bryan Shields looked at his bench prior to his team's game against Amesbury and saw something he'd only seen one other time this year.
All 11 players on the roster healthy and in uniform.
Dealing with injury and illness for the better part of the season, it's been a revolving door of different rotations for the Vikings. But with their full arsenal of weapons ready and available Tuesday night, the Vikings were able to apply a full-court press for the bulk of the game and come away with a much-needed 51-39 victory over Amesbury.
"This is just the second game that we've had all 11 on our bench," said Shields. "So, even just trying to find some fluidity in what we're doing and finding good matchups and the combinations that work. It's been a bit of a challenge, but the girls have been working hard and that's all you can ask for."
In what ended up being a balanced scoring day, Caitlin Frary led Triton (2-6) with 12 points, Reese Renda added 10 and Kendall Liebert chipped in 9. All 11 Vikings saw the court, and eight of them had at least one basket.
For Amesbury (0-9), the result wasn't there, but it was another step in a positive direction for a very young team.
The lone senior on the roster, Sami Kimball, led the way with 14 points, and the Red Hawks only trailed 24-18 at halftime. But coming out in the second half, the team struggled to break the Triton press, which led to a handful of turnovers and easy layups on the other end for Liebert, Olivia Kiricoples, Isabella Basile and Margaret Welch.
In a blink, the Red Hawks found themselves down by nearly 20 late in the third.
"When we don't play ourselves, we're within striking distance," said Amesbury coach Scott Brown. "When we do what we're suppose to do. I mean, we practice breaking thre press with 6-7-8 people, and yet we come out here and they have 5 and it's like, 'Oh my God, we've never seen this before.' But it's like 'Yeah, you just beat 7-8 varsity people going up and down the court no problem in practice.' So it's a young team. We've got five freshman, one senior, sophomores, so they're just young.
"But they're good kids and they're working hard."
It was a 39-25 game after the third quarter, and Amesbury never threatened to push the lead below double digits until a late run in the closing minute fueled by junior Izzy Levasseur (12 points). For Triton, the win -- and the overall health of the team -- came at an excellent time to help stop a four-game losing skid.
The Vikings will now try to make it two in a row at Lynnfield Friday night.
"I think we executed well and we pressed well," said Shields. "That was a big key to what we were doing, and I think we also had a balanced attacked on offense, which was nice. When you look at the scoring, we got some good outside scoring and we also got some good looks inside."
Amesbury is still in search of its first win, but you can see the progress.
Kimball and junior Cali Catarius are the only returners this winter who saw significant minutes on last year's team that won the Division 4 state championship, so the Red Hawks are relying a lot on youth. Besides Levassuer, sophomores Eli Marden and Sadie Bolth have stepped into prominent roles, and the team has seen steady improvement and quality minutes from freshmen Daragh Bentley and Bianca Drew.
But with all that inexperience on the court has come with growing pains.
Which, in the long run, will only help.
"Turnovers, we've got to limit the turnovers," said Brown. "It's not like we're playing Triton, we're playing against Amesbury. We're playing against ourselves. We should be at least .500, and we're giving away every game. But they're working hard, they have great practices and we're going to keep chipping away."
Triton 51, Amesbury 39
Amesbury (39): Catarius 1-1-4, Levasseur 4-4-12, Bentley 2-2-6, Bolth 0-1-1, Gerrier 0-0-0, Drew 0-0-0, Marden 1-0-2, S. Kimball 4-6-14. Totals 12-14-39
Triton (51): Renda 5-0-10, D'Andrea 0-0-0, Frary 5-0-12, Lesinski 0-0-0, B. Martin 1-0-2, Kiricoples 2-2-6, B. Welch 0-0-0, Basile 2-1-6, Liebert 4-1-9, M. Welch 2-0-4, Hatheway 1-0-2. Totals 22-4-51
3-pointers: T — Frary 2, Basile; A — Catarius
Amesbury (0-9): 13 5 7 14 — 39
Triton (2-6): 17 7 15 12 — 51
