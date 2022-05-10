GEORGETOWN — It was a Senior Night celebration for the Georgetown girls lacrosse team Tuesday afternoon, but Triton didn’t roll into town looking to join the party.
Win first, celebrate after.
But that proved to be a lot easier said than done for the Vikings.
After a strong end to the first half, Triton watched as its four-goal lead at the break immediately shrunk to just one to start the second half. But thanks to some timely goals from Chloe Connors, Kate Trojan and Ashley Silva, the Vikings were able to stabilize, rally and eventually hold off a gritty Georgetown team, 14-10.
“We knew going into it that (Georgetown) was going to be a tough team to beat,” said Silva, a senior co-captain. “They only lost to Hamilton-Wenham by one, and we had just lost to Hamilton-Wenham. But honestly what motivates us is that we know we can get better each game. and knowing it was their Senior Night, it was definitely a motivator to win. Normally, people pick their Senior Nights because they think they’re gonna beat you, so it was like ‘No, we’re not gonna let you beat us!’”
When things got a little dicey, Silva was there with a big goal.
Triton (6-7) led 9-5 after a back-and-forth first half, but coming out of the break Georgetown got a goal from top scorer Mary Surette — off a draw win from Allison DeLuca — not even 30 seconds in. Molly Giguere and Sam McClure also found the back of the net for the Royals (3-10), and all of a sudden it was a 10-9 game.
But Triton’s top scorers weren’t going to be denied.
“I knew Georgetown was much improved from when we played them 2-3 weeks ago,” said Triton coach Stacey Beaulieu. “So I knew they were going to fight and it was going to be a good battle. So hats off to them for a great game. They’re a well-coached team and they fought hard.”
Silva scored off a nice feed from Ally Pugh, who had three assists on the day, and shortly after Trojan won one of her 13 draws and found the back of the net to push the lead back up to three. Casey Mahoney scored a highlight-reel goal for the Royals to make it 12-10 with eight minutes left when she picked up a ground ball in the defensive zone, raced upfield past a handful of defenders and eventually settled behind the Triton net before running back out in front to fire one home. But Silva and Connors both followed with goals, and the Royals weren’t able to muster another comeback.
Connors (6), Trojan (5) and Silva (3) accounted for all 14 of Triton’s goals.
“Chloe is a passer first, always, but she can just take it and run,” said Beaulieu. “And that freed it up for Ashley to get some goals in. Our leaders on offense took control and did what they needed to do.”
Surette and Giguere led Georgetown with three goals each.
Before the game started, the Royals held a brief ceremony to honor their four seniors in Mahoney, DeLuca, Megan Skahan and Lindsey Mills.
“Meg Skahan is a phenomenal player coming out for her first year,” said Georgetown coach Jessica Upton. “She played when she was younger, but she’s been a softball player. Casey Mahoney has such fight and drive and just looks incredible on the field, I can put her in any position and she’s everywhere. Lindsey is a smart defensive player, I don’t think they got anything past her today, she’s just so patient. and then Allison stepped up and took the draws and won the majority of her draws today, so that was great for her.”
Triton 14, Georgetown 10
Goals: T — Chloe Connors 6, Kate Trojan 5, Ashley Silva 3; G — Mary Surette 3, Molly Giguere 3, Casey Mahoney, Megan Skahan, Sam McClure, Lexi Sheehan
Assists: T — Ally Pugh 3, Trojan 3, Connors 2, Silva; G — Skahan, McClure
Saves: T — Julia Price 5; G — Alex Solopoulos 7
Triton (6-7): 9 5 — 14
Georgetown (3-10): 5 5 — 10
