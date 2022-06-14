The Triton girls lacrosse team’s magical ride has officially reached its end.
Tuesday night the No. 11 seeded Vikings lost to No. 3 seed and defending state champion Dover-Sherborn 16-2 in the Division 4 state quarterfinals. The Raiders led wire to wire and will now face No. 2 seed Sandwich in the state semifinals.
Triton never seriously threatened but stayed within striking distance through the first 10 minutes of the game. Julia Price (7 saves) came up with some big stops early but eventually Dover-Sherborn got going and the Vikings couldn’t keep up.
Dover-Sherborn led 11-1 at halftime and continued to pull away throughout the second half. Triton’s two goals came courtesy of Chloe Connors and Kate Trojan, and Trojan also added an assist.
With the loss Triton wraps up its season at 10-11, but also finishes with its deepest state tournament in recent memory. Head coach Stacey Beaulieu said she’s proud of her girls for pulling off the incredible run, especially given the adversity the team overcame to reach this point.
“I think it’s huge for Triton lacrosse, we should have done this in 2020, we had a team built to make a run and obviously that got derailed and we’ve been trying to put it back together,” Beaulieu said. “We don’t have a JV team so we’re doing it with 17 or 18 girls, two eighth graders and a girl who picked up a stick in March. It’s impressive when you look at our team and the number of inexperienced players we have, and we got here, so it’s like the little engine that could.”
Prior to Tuesday’s loss, Triton picked up an 18-8 win over St. John Paul II in the Round of 32 before upsetting No. 6 seed and Cape Ann League rival Hamilton-Wenham 12-11 in the Round of 16.
