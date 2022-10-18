The Triton golf team continued its excellent season by placing second at Tuesday’s Division 3 North Sectional at Black Swan Country Club.
The Vikings came in with a four-person gross stroke total of 332 points, trailing only winner Weston (314). Georgetown came in third, and Newburyport finished fifth.
Ricky Gardella shot a 78 and Braeden McDonald fired an 82 to lead the Vikings. Both advanced to the individual final for the Sectional, and Triton as a team advanced to the Division 3 State Meet next week.
The Royals also advanced to States as a team.
