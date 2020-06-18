BYFIELD — Triton Regional High School has hired Bryan Shields as its new varsity girls basketball coach, athletic director Tim Alberts announced on Wednesday.
"Over the next couple of weeks, Coach Shields will be scheduling a virtual meeting with the team," Alberts said in an email to the student body. "I am very excited for next season and the future of the Triton girls basketball program."
Shields has 13 years of coaching experience overall, primarily within the Manchester Essex boys basketball program, and has a career record of 67-40 in five seasons as a head coach. He spent eight years as an assistant at Manchester Essex before taking over as head coach for four years, leading the Hornets to the state tournament all four years between 2012-15, and then spent one year as Georgetown boys basketball coach, going 6-14 in his lone season before stepping down to spend more time with his young family.
"I had my first child, so I took a few years off to be able to spend time with him," Shields said. "He's turning three now and he's into the whole scene, so I thought it would be a great opportunity to get back into it."
Shields succeeds Dan Boyle, who went 49-69 in six seasons as head coach, including three trips to the state tournament. Boyle stepped down for personal reasons midway through this past season, with field hockey coach Donna Andersen stepping into finish out the season as interim coach. The Vikings had experienced significant turnover the prior offseason and wound up finishing the year 4-16.
Shields said he had a chance to catch several of Triton's games last season and he's excited for the chance to work with the girls.
"I'm thrilled to be back, thrilled to take over a young team that I think has a ton of opportunity," Shields said. "I got to catch some of their games last year, I live locally so it's not a long drive, and to see the hard work and natural ability that they had last year makes me excited to be at the helm of that ship."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.