ROWLEY -- With all it had on its side, the Triton baseball team couldn't afford to not come through.
It was Senior Night. Rival Newburyport was in the other dugout. A crowd of more than 100 came to Eiras Park to watch. And if the Vikings were to win, they would keep their hopes at a CAL Kinney title alive.
A loss, and the Clippers win the title outright.
Fortunately for the Vikings, that was a scenario they didn't have to deal with.
Thanks to a quality start on the mound from Tyler Egan, and a huge day overall from senior Dylan Watson, Triton was able to earn the massive 4-1 win over Newburyport Saturday morning. Egan, a junior, got things started with five scoreless innings on the mound with six strikeouts, and Watson (3-for-3, 2 RBI) closed the door the final two frames to pick up the save.
"It felt really good," said Egan. "It was Senior Night, good for the boys, the seniors, to get this one. We lost to them last time, so it was a big win for us at home. Great crowd, too. It just means a lot. The seniors were all hyped up. It's just the best win I've ever had in baseball to be honest."
Overall, it was just a clutch day for the Vikings (10-6, 9-4 CAL).
At the start, it looked like it was going to be a classic pitcher's duel between Egan and talented Newburyport (13-4, 9-3 CAL) junior Charlie Forrest -- and in many respects it was. Despite taking the loss, Forrest still went six strong innings with six strikeouts, and only two of the four runs he allowed were earned.
But Triton was money with two outs.
It started in the bottom of the third inning. Forrest got the first two batters to ground out, but Watson and Cole Daniels -- another senior -- kept the inning alive with back-to-back base hits. Daniels stole second to put two runners in scoring position, and the Clippers chose to intentionally walk the dangerous Joe Abt to load the bases and force an out anywhere. And it looked like that decision paid off after Egan hit a grounder. But the ball wasn't fielded cleanly, and the error allowed two runners to score.
Then in the bottom of the fourth, Forrest again got the first two batters out. But this time if was Zach Godfrey and Nick Dupuis -- Triton's 8 and 9 batters -- getting back-to-back singles, and Watson followed with his third hit of the game to bring them both home and make it 4-0.
"Listen, Charlie pitched well enough to win, we just didn't do a very good job offensively today," said Newburyport coach Mark Rowe. "Give credit to their pitching, but we definitely did not have good at bats. We've been hitting the ball pretty well and we've been having really good at bats, but we just didn't put too many good at bats together today. Tip your hat to them, they were in desperation mode, they had to win today and they did. And they played like they wanted to win."
All the while, Egan continued to get it done.
He faced a little bit of trouble in the fourth inning, but got through it before delivering a 1-2-3 fifth.
"The fastball was feeling great, I was hitting spots," said Egan. "The curveball was a little off, I was throwing it a little high, couldn't throw it for a strike at the beginning. But as the innings went on I started to hit more spots."
Egan was still under 70 pitches, but with the heart of the Port order coming up, Triton took no chances and went with their ace in Watson to close it out.
But it didn't come easy.
Lucas Stallard and Owen Tahnk started the sixth inning with singles, and after a fielder's choice Jack Fehlner (3-for-3) laced a sinlge to score a run. But Watson settle down with two straight Ks to get out of the inning, then put together a 1-2-3 top of the seventh.
"(Egan) was up in the zone early, leaving balls up and falling behind with a lot of 3-1 counts and battling back," said Triton coach Chris Lamothe. "I thought of making a move in the fifth, and then he comes out and has that great inning where he mows them down. But still, something told me to make the move despite the fact he was under 70 pitches. But he kept us in the game until we could get our bats going. It was a good day for him."
The Clippers can still clinch the Kinney with a win over Pentucket on Tuesday, but a loss, and the Spofford Tournament this weekend will get even more interesting.
Triton 4, Newburyport 1
Newburyport (1): Jack Sullivan rf 4-0-1, Connor Stick dh 4-0-1, Lucas Stallard ss 3-1-1, Owen Tahnk 3b 3-0-1, Max Puleo lf 1-0-1, Jack Fehlner 2b/3b 3-0-3, Brady Ford 1b 3-0-0, Owen Roberts cf 2-0-0, Tyler Cowles c 3-0-0, Steve Lawton ph 1-0-0, Charlie Forrest p 0-0-0. Totals 27-1-8
Triton (4): Dylan Watson cf/p 3-1-3, Cole Daniels 2b 3-1-1, Joe Abt ss 2-0-0, Tyler Egan p/cf 3-0-0, Andrew Johnson c 3-0-0, Jack Lindholm lf 3-0-0, Griffin Dupuis 3b 2-0-0, Zach Godfrey rf 2-1-1, Kyle Pearson ph 1-0-0, Nick Dupuis 1b 3-1-1. Totals 25-4-6
RBI: T — Watson 2; N — Fehlner
WP: Egan; LP: Forrest
Newburyport (13-4): 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1
Triton (10-6): 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 — 4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.