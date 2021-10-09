BYFIELD — If anything, Triton came away from Friday night's game against North Reading with what'll end up arguably being the play of the year in the Cape Ann League.
We're talking SportsCenter Top 10-worthy.
Midway through the fourth quarter, quarterback Max Ciaramitaro watched a snap from the Hornets' 34-yard-line sail well over his head and bound all of the way back to the 50. The play had disaster written all over it. But somehow, surrounded by five North Reading helmets, freshman running back Jayden Torres scooped up the loose football and miraculously evaded getting tackled.
A quick speed burst later, and Torres was free down the right sideline for what ended up being an unbelievable touchdown. It goes in the books as a 34-yard score, but all told Torres probably ran at least 70 on the play.
"It was a busted play and we just kept hustling to the whistle," said Triton coach Eric Burgos. "It paid off. He's got wheels, that kid."
That play was at least something for Triton to take away from what was a forgettable night, and gave the Vikings a highlight from a lopsided 48-7 loss to the hands of a talented North Reading squad.
Early on, you knew it just wasn't going to be the Vikings' night.
North Reading (5-0) received the opening kickoff and scored on three plays when junior QB Alex Carucci hit Ryan McCullough on a screen that the senior took 56 yards to the house. The Hornets then forced the Vikings (1-3) to a 3-and-out and a punt, and drove 50 yards on six plays capped by a 3-yard Carucci pass to Devin Tran.
That was then followed by another Triton 3-and-out, and it only took two plays for running back Will Batten to break a 49-yard run and make it 19-0 before the first quarter even ended.
"They have a lot of skill and they play with a lot of heart," said Burgos of North Reading. "Their guys know a lot of football, so their coaches do a really great job prepping them. They're a unit, they're a full unit."
Carucci, who finished his day 10-of-12 passing for 280 yards and four TDs, hit John Jennings for scores of 70 and 57 yards, and junior Matt Guidbeck drilled a 40-yard field goal as time expired to make it a 35-0 game at halftime.
Besides Carucci's big day, the sophomore Batten had 141 yards on 14 carries with a pair of scores himself.
With the game still 21-0 in the second, Ciaramitaro completed three straight passes -- two to Dylan Watson -- and had the Vikings moving for the first time on the night. But a fumble ended the drive, and really any slim chance of a comeback.
"We had some undisciplined plays," said Burgos. "Our eyes were in the wrong place at the wrong time, and with an offense like that, they're going to make you pay."
Torres had the highlight-reel play and ended up leading the Vikings on the ground with 32 yards on three carries. Junior Nathan Miller ran hard despite there not being a ton of space to operate, and defensively Ashton Wonson had a sack and a pass deflection and Eliot Lent also came away with a sack.
It's been a tough stretch for Triton, who will try to turn it around next Friday at home against winless Ipswich.
"You've got to squash this one, right?" said Burgos. "That was ugly, and so we're going to put that game in the past. We're on to senior week, we're on to Ipswich, and that's really all you can do."
North Reading 48, Triton 7
North Reading (5-0): 19 16 13 0 — 48
Triton (1-3): 0 0 0 7 — 7
First Quarter
NR — Ryan McCullough 56 pass from Alex Carucci (pass failed), 10:17
NR — Devin Tran 3 pass from Carucci (run failed), 4:38
NR — Will Batten 49 run (Matt Guidebeck kick), 2:41
Second Quarter
NR — John Jennings 70 pass from Carucci (Guidebeck kick), 10:13
NR — Jennings 57 pass from Carucci (kick failed), 5:08
NR — Guidebeck 40 field goal, 0:00
Third Quarter
NR — Craig Rubino 3 run (kick failed), 3:39
NR — Batten 46 run (Guidebeck kick), :05
Fourth Quarter
T — Jayden Torres 34 run (Eliot Lent kick), 7:54
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: NORTH READING (23-158) Will Batten 14-141, Craig Rubino 3-10, Alex Carucci 2-7, Ryan McCullough 1-3, Ty Rich 3-(-3); TRITON (22-66): Jayden Torres 3-32, Nathan Miller 13-31, Max Ciaramitaro 5-2, Joshua Rodriguez 1-1
PASSING: NR — Carucci 10-12-4, 280; T — Ciaramitaro 10-15-0, 68
RECEIVING: NR — John Jennings 2-127, McCullough 2-98, Rubino 4-47, Devin Tran 2-11; T — Dylan Watson 5-41, Ethan Tate 2-17, Torres 1-4, Miller 1-4, Jared Leonard 1-2
