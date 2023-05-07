A familiar face will be returning to the Cape Ann League girls basketball scene next winter.
Gregg Dollas, who has previously coached at both Newburyport High and Amesbury High, has been hired as the new varsity girls basketball coach at Triton Regional. He takes over for Bryan Shields, who went 14-37 over three years at the helm and in 2021-22 led the Vikings to their first playoff appearance in five years.
"I am very excited for the upcoming season and the future of the Triton girls basketball program," said Dollas in a release sent out by the school.
Most recently, Dollas was the varsity coach at Amesbury, where in four seasons he compiled a 68-15 record, won four CAL Baker titles and led the program to the Division 4 state championship in 2021-22. Under his leadership, Amesbury also made back-to-back trips to the -- then -- Division 3 North Finals before the MIAA statewide tournament format was implemented.
Following winning the state championship, however, Dollas stepped down from the position, writing in a letter to the program: “My philosophy and values do not match what I have been experiencing at Amesbury HS at the moment. I have expressed my opinions, and in the end, it’s time to take a break from coaching."
That break lasted one season.
Dollas will return to the local sidelines next year, and he's already back in the coaching ranks right now as an assistant with the highly-successful Triton softball program this spring.
Of course, everything this early is still projection, but the Vikings are slated to return four of their top-6 scorers next year in Kendall Liebert (12.1 ppg), Isabella Basile (4.7 ppg), Reese Renda (4.6 ppg) and Lia Hatheway (4.0 ppg).
Before taking over at Amesbury, Dollas went 102-69 in eight seasons at Newburyport High. He has coached five 1,000-point scorers over that combined 12-year-long stretch: Beth Castantini (NHS 2012), Emily Pettigrew (NHS 2016), Flannery O’Connor (AHS 2019), Alli Napoli (ANS 2020) and Avery Hallinan (AHS 2022).
