Triton Regional High School athletic director Tim Alberts announced Monday that the school is making a change for football and that defensive coordinator Eric Burgos will be elevated as the team's new head coach.
Burgos, a former Danvers High and University of New Hampshire football player, spent the past year on Triton's coaching staff and prior to that served as an assistant at Swampscott High. Burgos helped coach the Big Blue to the 2019 Division 5 Super Bowl title, and during his playing days served as senior captain and running back for the Falcons' 2009 team and played safety at UNH.
Burgos said he was thrilled for the opportunity and couldn't wait to get started.
"I felt like I was just getting started with the kids and really fell in love with who they are and saw their potential, so I couldn't help but apply for the job when I saw it open," Burgos said. "I can't reiterate how much I feel for this program specifically. There were other openings around here and I didn't even apply."
Burgos succeeds Ryan McCarthy, who went 2-25 in three seasons as coach and was 0-5 this past Fall 2 season. McCarthy will remain Triton's head baseball coach, where he is currently in his ninth season and has the Vikings at 4-3 this spring.
With the Fall 2 season ending in late April, Burgos and the Vikings won't have much time before preseason camp opens in mid-August. Despite the short turnaround, Burgos said he was impressed by how hard working and coachable the Vikings were and believes they're ready to take a step forward.
"It's going to be a quick one, but I'm looking forward to hitting the ground running," he said. "It's quick but it's important that we're just focused on what's important now, what we can do now to better our chances and put together some kind of winning football in the fall."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.