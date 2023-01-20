Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow in the morning, becoming all snow in the afternoon. High 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.