We did this last week with Newburyport, so lets move over to one of its rivals down the road.
Today, we’re looking at where each Triton team stands so far this winter.
With the first MIAA statewide power rankings having been released, it gives us a better idea of what each team needs to do over the second half of the season to secure postseason berths.
As a quick bit of housekeeping, the records we’re going off in this article are current through Wednesday, Jan. 18. We’ll also be going in the alphabetical order of how the sports appear on the MAScores website.
Boys Basketball
The name of the game the rest of the way here will be consistency.
The Vikings (4-5) came in at No. 53 in the first edition of the Division 3 power rankings, and will need to start stringing some wins together if they want to make a playoff push. The issue being that in this rollercoaster of a season, the team has yet to win two games in a row.
It’s been win one, lose one, win one, lose one.
But the good news is that there’s still plenty of opportunity to pick up signature victories, and the Vikings are very much in the hunt for a CAL Kinney title. Friday’s game at Pentucket will be a big one, but the Vikings still have important matchups with Georgetwn, Lynnfield, North Reading and Newburyport to pick up some signature wins and improve their standing.
And, of course, if the team does finish with a .500 record or better, it will make the playoffs regardless of its seeding.
After a tremendous fall season as a receiver on the gridiron, Ethan Tate has transitioned nicely to basketball. The 6-foot-3 senior is averaging a team-high 17.9 ppg, and had the area’s highest-scoring game with a 31-point performance in a win over Rockport. Senior point guard Griffin Dupuis is averaging 9.7 ppg, John Prendergast is averaging 7.4 ppg and the Vikings have received nice contributions from Luke O’Leary, Max Ciaramitaro and Thiago Tamerao.
Girls Basketball
Even though Newburyport and Pentucket are seemingly running away with the Kinney, Triton is still very much in the thick of a playoff race.
The Vikings (2-8) came in at No. 33 in the Division 3 rankings, which puts them just one spot out of earning an automatic bid to the tournament. and there are still plenty of winable games remaining on the schedule.
Junior forward Kendall Liebert has built upon her breakout sophomore season from a year ago, and is back leading the team in scoring at 12.2 ppg. Senior captains Caitlin Frary (9.7 ppg, 13 3s) and Olivia Kiricoples (7.4 ppg) are both having standout seasons, Lia Hatheway (4.3 ppg, 7 3s) is always a threat from 3-point range, and the Vikings have also received strong guard play from Isabella Basile and Reese Renda.
Something else to note is that the Vikings weren’t at full strength during the beginning of the year.
But after returning a full, healthy roster against Amesbury last week, the team has been in every game. The Vikings’ two recent losses to Manchester-Essex were only by a combined 12 points, and against Lynnfield the team only lost by two (42-40).
So flip one of those close games to a win, and the Vikings are currently in the playoff field.
Boys Hockey
With still eight games left in the regular season, Triton (6-3-2) has already surpassed its win total from a year ago.
The Vikings are only two points back of Lynnfield for the CAL Kinney lead, and are currently well in line to host a playoff game having come in at No. 12 in the first Division 3 rankings. There are two blowout wins over Rockport and Hamilton-Wenham already on the schedule, but the team’s biggest achievement so far is winning the Lions Cup Tournament after back-to-back shootout victories over Chelmsford and Danvers.
And the production is coming from everywhere.
Senior Tyler Egan is leading the team in scoring with 7 goals and 4 assists, fellow senior Callan Wardwell has a team-high 8 assists and defensemen Andrew Johnson (3 goals, 5 assists) and Jack Lindholm (1 goal, 7 assists) have gotten in on the offense. But on the other end of the age spectrum, freshmen Michael Taylor (6 goals, 3 assists) and Colin Fidler (4 goals, 2 assists) have both stepped in and produced.
Taylor especially scored the game-winning goal against Pentucket, and also potted the shootout winner to claim the Lions Cup trophy against Danvers.
And in net, Wes Rollins and Gavin Marengi have both starred.
The Vikings have Saturday, Feb. 4th circled on their schedule, as the team will try to break its current four-game losing streak against archrival Newburyport.
Swimming and Diving
It’s been a great start to the season for both the Triton co-op boys and girls swimming team.
The boys (6-1, 3-0 CAL) are currently one win shy of Lynnfield for the top of the CAL, while the girls (5-2, 3-0 CAL) find themselves atop the league mountain.
Two-time Daily News MVP Henry Brien is having a fantastic senior season, and Sam Whitaker, Josh Adler, Jacob Hoffman and Josh Burrell have all achieved state cut times in multiple events. For the girls, captains Abriana Cronstrom and Peyton Gibbs have been setting the pace. But the team has also received some breakout performances from Elizabeth Dynok, Giuliana Cogliani and Jenna Whitaker.
The Vikings are scheduled to compete against Hamilton-Wenham on Friday.
Indoor Track
Both the boys and girls indoor track teams are 1-1 following recent wins over Lynnfield this week.
On the boys side, Daily News All-Star Parker Burns currently holds the best performance in the area in both the 300 (36.09) and the long jump (20-6). Elsewhere, Bryan Nichols has performed well in the 600 (1:30.15 season best), Griffin White has the third-fastest time in the are in the Mile (4:41.00) and Shea McLaughlin has the area’s best high jump (5-10) while tying for the fourth-fastest hurdle time (8.69).
For the girls, Erin Wallwork has built upon her fall season where she was named a Daily News Cross Country All-Star, and has a personal-best Mile time of 5:37.64.
Up next for the Vikings is the Division 5 state relays on Saturday morning.
Wrestling
There is something special going on with Triton wrestling.
After picking up another win on Thursday, beating Danvers 47-34, the Vikings currently sit at 12-2 overall and an impressive 6-1 in the CAL/NEC.
As you may have been reading all season, the team has been led by its three captains. Junior Douglas Aylward has won bouncing between 182 and 195, senior Tony Sforza has been a force at heavyweight and 220-pounder Ashton Wonson has been dominant.
Wonson won gold at the Dan Balboni Framingham Holiday Tournament — marking the Vikings’ first individual weight class win at a holiday tournament since 2006 — then also took first at the Belmont Invitational after pinning all four of his opponents.
But after the “Big 3,” the Vikings have been getting great contributions from Sam Imlach (106), Alex Sabino (120), Lucas Bistany (138), Nolan Merrill (170), Amir Alami (152), Anthony Navaroli (160) and Boston Record (120).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.