The Triton School Committee voted unanimously in favor of allowing winter sports this upcoming season, paving the way for the school's athletic programs to compete.
More than 130 people attended the remote meeting as the committee weighed whether or not to move forward with sports at a time when coronavirus cases have been rising across the region. Ultimately the committee members were persuaded by the safety modifications being implemented, the comments in favor of playing by athletes, coaches and parents, and by the assurance from athletic director Tim Alberts, principal Patrick Kelley and Superintendent Brian Forget that the programs would be run safely.
Alberts also noted that there was no transmission of cases during the fall sports season, and that no student-athletes had failing grades at a time when the district has seen significantly higher failure rates due to the educational challenges created by the pandemic.
During public comment nine people spoke out in favor of holding sports and performing arts over the winter, including three athletes, five parents and new Triton swimming and diving coach Rebecca Burrell. The first to speak was Triton senior Kyle Odoy, a member of the varsity boys basketball team, who noted that Triton athletes have been taking the virus seriously and followed all guidelines since the beginning.
"Not only does this prove that we can be trusted, but it shows that we can run winter sports effectively and safely," Odoy said.
James Tatro and Ryan Lindholm, both seniors on the Triton boys hockey team, also urged the School Committee to let them play. Lindholm emphasized that the hockey players has been practicing since the summer with no infections, and Tatro urged the committee to think of the sacrifices the senior have already made.
"These four years of high school are memories made, friends, teachers, and sports are a big part of that," Tatro said. "Especially the fact that after four years of hard work, you get called out and recognized as a senior, and it's unfair if you play those three years and all of a sudden you can't play your senior year and it ends like that."
Burrell concurred with the athletes on all of those points, adding that she's been coaching swimmers from across the region since July and that they have not had any positive cases.
"This season is the only thing keeping them sane right now," Burrell said. "Please don't take that away from them."
While the School Committee offered its approval for winter sports, there are still logistical challenges that need to be worked out for basketball. Earlier this week the Newbury Board of Health voted to close school facilities for indoor sports, which will prevent the Triton boys and girls basketball teams from using their home court.
The Board of Health's vote will not impact the Triton hockey and swimming programs, who use facilities outside the district, nor will it affect the girls hockey players and skiers who take part in the Newburyport girls hockey and Haverhill ski co-op respectively.
Triton basketball could instead use the court at Salisbury Elementary School, though Triton athletic director Tim Alberts said it’s not yet clear if the facility could accommodate fans. Several committee members noted that the Triton gym is much larger and safer than Salisbury Elementary, indicating their preference would be to come to an agreement with the Board of Health to re-open the facility.
Winter sports are scheduled to begin on Monday, with games not expected to take place until after the new year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.