The Triton softball team was trying to end the fairytale and write its own.
A year ago, a talented Middleboro team made it all the way to the Division 3 state championship game, where it suffered a "haunting" loss to Greater New Bedford, 8-5. And if you've seen or read anything about the Sachems this spring, a theme that continues to pop up in numerous articles is how this season is about redemption.
Well, that dream walked into Tuesday's state semifinal at Worcester State.
But forgive the Vikings if they weren't sympathetic to it.
No. 7 Triton had its own eyes set on state championship glory, and it wasn't going to roll over just two wins away from accomplishing that. But as the final out was recorded, No. 6 Middleboro swarmed pitcher Cassidy Machado in the circle in celebration, as the "Redemption Tour" for the Sachems marched its way back to the Division 3 title game with a 3-0 victory over Triton.
A memorable tournament run, and season for the CAL Kinney champion Vikings (19-5), comes to an end in the state semifinal.
Middleborough (20-4) will now play either No. 9 Bishop Fenwick or No. 4 Norton in the Division 3 state championship game. All title games across the five divisions in the state will be held at UMass Amherst.
True to their form and talent, though, the Vikings didn't make anything easy.
Grace Romine led the game off with a double to center, and subsequent walks drawn by Izzy Oldoni and Skylar Colburn had the bases loaded for Triton with only one out. But Machado, a Nichols College commit, bore down, and punched out the next two via strikeout to get out of the jam. And after that first inning, she allowed just two hits and three total baserunners the rest of the way.
Machado's final line: 7 innings, 3 hits, 0 runs, 15 strikeouts.
While Triton left that opportunity on the table in the first inning, Middleboro did not. In the bottom half of the frame, Alex Welch belted a two-run home run well over the fence in right field -- her fourth HR of this postseason alone -- which scored Haley Puzzo and gave the Sachems an early 2-0 lead.
Triton starter Emma Penniman, the CAL Kinney MVP this year, settled down in the circle after that. The sophomore would go the distance, striking out 10 while scattering six hits.
But the Sachems capitalized whenever they threatened to score.
Middleboro would add another insurance run in the fifth to go up 3-0, when Eva Jenness hit an RBI-single to score Mel Rees. Which was plenty of support for Machado, who gave up a leadoff walk to Penniman in the seventh but retired the next three batters to end the game.
Besides Romine, Mallory Johnson (1-for-3) and Colburn (1-for-2) had the other hits for Triton. The Vikings unfortunately have to say goodbye to a talented senior class of Reghan Haley, Haleigh Harris, Oldoni, Romine and Andrea Boyle.
But they'll be back.
Middleboro 3, Triton 0
Division 3 Semifinals
Triton (0): Grace Romine 3b 3-0-1, Izzy Oldoni cf 2-0-0, Kyla Story ss 3-0-0, Skylar Colburn c 2-0-1, Mallory Johnson rf 3-0-1, Emma Penniman p 2-0-0, Jillian Giusto 1b 3-0-0, Ava Johnson 2b 3-0-0, Reghan Haley lf 3-0-0, Andrea Boyle cr 0-0-0. Totals 24-0-3
Middleborough (3): Cassidy Machado p 3-0-0, Haley Puzzo ss 3-1-1, Alex Welch cf 3-1-1, Melody Rees 3b 2-0-1, Olivia Gallo 3b 1-1-1, Eva Jenness 2b 3-0-2, Madison Ryder lf 3-0-0, Cristina Chane rf 2-0-0, Paige Rooney c 2-0-0, Mari Dowler 1b 2-0-0. Totals 24-3-6
RBI: Welch 2, Ryder
HR: Welch
WP: Machado; LP: Penniman
Triton (19-5): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Middleboro (20-4): 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 3
