The Triton co-op swimming teams ended their season with a meet against Lynnfield on Sunday.
The girls team picked up a massive win, beating the Pioneers, 110-73, to finish the regular season a perfect 5-0 in the CAL. The Viking boys swam well, but ended up falling, 99-81.
Both teams finished the regular season 8-2 overall.
For the girls,Jenna Whitakerhad a banner day — on her birthday, no less. The eighth-grader set two Sectional Cut times, winning both the 200 IM (2:25.55) and the 100 butterfly (1:05.62). Fellow eighth-grader Giuliana Cogliani earned her first ever Sectional Cut in the 100 fly (1:06.71), and also won the 100 breaststroke (1:18.77). The Vikings also got wins from Abriana Cronstrom in the 100 backstroke (1:02.86), Peyton Gibbs in the 50 free (27.18) and Elizabeth Dynok in the 500 free (6:38.48).
On the boys side, Henry Brien, Josh Adler and Sam Whitaker were all double-winners. Brien won the 100 fly (56.80) and 100 back (1:02.02), Adler took the 200 free (1:53.89) and 500 free (5:18.59) and Whitaker touched first in the 100 free (53.09) and 100 breast (1:07.30).
Both teams will now gear up for the CAL Open on Sunday.
Lynnfield 99, Triton 81 (Boys)
Triton winners:
200 freestyle: Josh Adler 1:53.89; 200 IM: Josh Burrell 2:22.76; 100 butterfly: Henry Brien 56.80; 100 freestyle: Sam Whitaker 53.09; 500 freestyle: Adler 5:18.59; 100 backstroke: Brien 1:02.02; 100 breaststroke: Whitaker 1:07.30 Records: Newburyport 8-2, 4-1 CAL
Triton 110, Lynnfield 73 (Girls)
Triton winners:
200 IM: Jenna Whitaker 2:25.55; 50 freestyle: Peyton Gibbs 27.18; Diving: Ava Connolly 180.55; 100 butterfly: Whitaker 1:05.62; 100 freestyle: Abriana Cronstrom 57.22; 500 freestyle: Elizabeth Dynok 6:38.48; 100 backstroke: Cronstrom 1:02.86; 100 breaststroke: Giuliana Cogliani 1:18.77
Records: Newburyport 8-2, 5-0 CAL
