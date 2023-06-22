*The following is a press release sent out by Triton Regional on the hiring of Paul Sobolewski as its new varsity football coach. Sobolewski replaces Eric Burgos, who went 11-10 over two seasons, led the Vikings to a share of the CAL Kinney title and the Division 3 state tournament in 2022, and had the Daily News MVP in junior Cole Piaseczynski -- who should be back next fall.
This fall, Paul Sobolewski finished his 17th season as a high school head coach in Massachusetts. He led Lowell Catholic High School to an 8-3 record, 7-1 regular season and conference champions, and the No. 2 seed in the Division 8 MIAA tournament. For these accomplishments, he was named CAC Coach of the Year.
Under his direction, Sobolewski led Lowell Catholic to a 20-8 record in his first three seasons at the school with two conference titles. Over his 17 years, he has a career record of 108-78. Over the last six seasons alone, Sobolewski has a regular season record of 51-14 with four conference championships, two appearances in the Div. 8 EMass Final and a trip to the Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium in 2018.
Sobolewski began his career at Pope John XXIII High School in 2003. He was named D6 Coach of the Year in 2005 after leading Pope John to a record of 9-2 with a highlight of his offense breaking the school’s single season scoring record with 363 points.
Next, Coach Sobolewski took the helm at Winchester High School in 2006, bringing his strong offensive strategy to a new league. The Woburn Daily Times touted Sobolewski as the “Innovator of the spread offense into the Middlesex League” in an article that same season. Inheriting a struggling program that had gone just 13-36-1 from 2001-2005, with decade-long losing streaks against Wakefield, Reading, Burlington and Woburn, Sobolewski had his work cut out for him.
But by the time Sobolewski wrapped up his coaching talent in Winchester in 2011, those losing streaks had all been broken, and Winchester proved victorious against Thanksgiving archrival, Woburn, in three consecutive seasons from 2008 to 2010.
In 2009, Sobolewski led Winchester to a 9-2 record, its best season in nearly two decades, and he was named Middlesex League Coach of the Year.
In 2016, Sobolewski took over the football program at Cathedral High School in Boston. Here, he led the Panthers to a record of 19-4 overall and 13-1 in league play. During his first season, Cathedral won the Catholic Central League Small (CCL) title and advanced to the D7 North Semifinals. The following year, in 2017, he and his coaching staff led the Panthers to a record of 10-2, D8 North Sectional Champions, and a berth in the D8 Eastern Mass Finals. For these achievements, Coach Sobolewski was named Boston Globe D8 Coach of the Year.
With all of these accomplishments in the win column, Sobolewski was offered the opportunity to return to his alma mater at Pope John XXIII High School as Head Football Coach and Athletic Director in 2018. In 2017, varsity football returned to PJHS after a four-year hiatus and the Tigers struggled, going just 2-6 in their return to varsity competition.
In his first season back at Pope John, with his staff in place and a team with a bright future, Sobolewski led the Tigers on a historical run. Coach Sobolewski led the Tigers to a 12-1 record, 7-0 in league play, CCL Small Champions, D8 North Sectional Champions, D8 Eastern Mass Champions and D8 State Finalists at Gillette Stadium. Pope John shattered the school record for points in a season, scoring over 450 points and defensively held opponents to just 8.0 points per game.
Sobolewski was named Boston Globe D8 Coach of the Year in 2018 and is the first head coach to ever win consecutive coach of the year awards while at two different schools. Unfortunately, Pope John XXIII High School faced closure the following spring, and the team would not have the chance to repeat their success.
Finally, and definitely worth a nod, Coach Sobolewski takes education seriously and it is his top priority. In 17 years as a head coach, Sobolewski has sent over 50 scholars on to play football at the NCAA level and has never had a player academically ineligible for a game.
Coach Sobolewski runs daily study halls and is always up to date on his team’s progress in the classroom. He has spoken at several coaching clinics and is a member of USA Football.
