It was a fitting end to one of the great lacrosse careers in Triton history.
After a dominant spring season on the field, Jared Leonard ended his decorated high school run by winning North Team MVP in the 26th annual Agganis boys lacrosse All-Star game. The Saint Anselm commit scored four goals to help his North All-Stars beat their competitors from the South, 14-9, on Lynn’s Manning Field.
And what made it even sweeter was that he wasn’t alone.
His coach at Triton, Mike Rice, was named head coach of the North All-Stars, and Viking teammates Kyle Bouley and Dylan Angelopolus also made the squad.
“It was a lot of fun for all of us to be together one more time,” said Rice. “It was extremely hot, but both teams played really hard. and both teams were actually a bit shorthanded so we were mainly playing 7-on-7. But I think it was fun for the kids to play with that much space. I’m glad we got there and that the kids could play together one last time.”
Leonard, a two-time All-CAL selection, came into the All-Star came after leading the area in both goals (66) and points (98) this spring. The forward ended his high school career with 150 goals and 84 assists for 234 points.
Bouley was one of the league’s top defenseman this year and was also named to the 19-person All-CAL team. He will continue his lacrosse career at Curry College, while Angelopolus — who did a bit of everything for the Vikings (15 goals, 7 assists) — is off to Bridgewater State.
“They leave a great legacy behind,” said Rice of his departing seniors. “They’re such hard-working kids and they’re all about the team first. They’ve set some high standards for us. We have some young talent that we’re going to need to step up this offseason, but it’s definitely going to be tough to replace any of those three.”
Newburyport’s Cole Mellett, a faceoff specialist, also was named to the Agganis North All-Star team. An All-CAL selection himself this spring, he earned some major props from Rice for sticking in there on a sweltering day and taking every faceoff.
“I kept asking him if he wanted someone else to get in there and take a faceoff, but he kept telling me he was good to go,” said Rice. “He’s a heck of a player. Taking faceoffs is probably the most demanding part of lacrosse, and he stood in there all day when it was super hot and took every one.”
Mellett will also be off to St. Anselm’s in the fall, and is hoping to join the lacrosse team as well.
