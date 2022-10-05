After the match, Triton volleyball coach Bob Van Etten summed up the night rather nicely.
“The seniors all really played well tonight,” said Van Etten. “They were definitely excited heading into the game, and it was nice we were able to get a win for them on their Senior Night.”
It didn’t come easy, but there were definitely all smiles on the Triton bench Tuesday night after the team earned a hard-fought 3-2 win over visiting Georgetown (25-22, 23-25, 25-9, 20-25, 15-9). For seniors Grace Romine, Emma Campbell, Trinity Cole, Haleigh Harris and Brianna Welch, winning on the night they were being honored by the program is a memory they’ll keep for quite some time.
Welch finished with 11 kills on the night and “single-handedly won the first set,” according to Van Etten. Campbell played a fantastic game herself and finished with 14 kills, 4 blocks and 7 aces with no service errors, and Harris was the team’s leader in digs with 6.
But the Vikings (3-5) also got plenty of help from the underclassmen.
Junior Kendall Liebert in particular was on fire, as she led the way in both kills (15) and blocks (5). and elsewhere, sophomore Laura Zahornasky is settling in nicely to her role as the team’s setter. Her high in assists coming into the game was 18, but she more than doubled that with a spectacular 39-assist performance.
With the setback, Georgetown fell to 3-7.
Triton 3, Georgetown 2
Kills: T — Kendall Liebert 15, Emma Campbell 14, Brianna Welch 11
Blocks: T — Liebert 5, Campbell 4
Assists: T — Laura Zahornasky 39
Service points (aces): T — Campbell (7)
Digs: T — Haleigh Harris 6
Georgetown (3-7): 22 25 9 25 9 — 2
Triton (3-5): 25 23 25 20 15 — 3
