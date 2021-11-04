BYFIELD — There’s a lot to like about this fall’s Triton girls volleyball team, but Mia Berardino summed up why the Vikings have been able to do something that no team previously in program history has done before.
“We’re just full of energy and we work hard,” said the senior co-captain. “And we know when we make mistakes and we fix it so it’s not repetitive.”
Thursday night, like she has all season, Berardino led the way with 14 kills, 4 blocks, 5 aces and 6 digs to lift No. 15 Triton to a 3-0 sweep of No. 18 Norton (25-20, 25-17, 25-16) in the first round of the Division 3 state tournament.
It was a solid tournament opening for Triton (11-8) behind a dominating performance on the serving line.
And, most importantly, it’s the program’s first ever playoff win.
But those who have been following the team all fall could have seen this historic moment coming. The Vikings were one of the hottest teams heading into the tournament, having won six of their last seven games with the lone loss being a competitive outing against Cape Ann League champion Ipswich.
“There’s just been so much hard work and improvement,” said Berardino, a Stonehill College commit. “We struggled at the beginning of the season with passing the serve, and that’s the crucial thing to set up the offense. If you can’t get a good pass, you can’t get a good set and you can’t get a good hit. So as we improved on the season our passing got better, our setting got better and our hitting got better.
“We’ve just improved in all areas of the game.”
Perhaps it was nerves, but Triton started out trailing 13-9 in the first set before coach Bob Van Etten called a timeout. It was a wise call, because after the break the Vikings went on an 8-point streak helped by the serving of junior Grace Romine to open a 17-13 advantage.
Minutes later, Emma Campbell sent down a block that clinched the set 25-20 for the Vikings.
“Volleyball is such a streaky sport,” said Van Etten. “You get a good server and everybody can go on a run. I knew we would eventually get it going, I wasn’t worried about that.”
It was a pretty even second set to start, but Berardino went on a run serving to open a 16-13 set into a 20-15 advantage for her team. Trinity Cole was also fantastic serving, and sophomore Kendall Liebert had one of her team-high five blocks in the set to help close it out 25-17 and put Triton up 2-0.
And it was more of the same in the third set, with the Vikings eventually closing it out 25-16 to earn the sweep and advance.
“We were serving it deep all night,” said Van Etten. “(Norton) has two good setters and we wanted them to work for it. We didn’t want these nice, easy passes up, so we were willing to serve out.
“They almost served perfect all night. That took Norton out of its offense and that was the key to winning.”
While nothing is official yet, early rumor is that Triton will next play Tuesday night, with the opponent being either No. 2 Dennis-Yarmouth or No. 31 Dighton-Rehoboth in the Round of 16.
If it were to be Dennis-Yarmouth — a preseason state championship favorite that cruised to a 16-2 record — then there would be an interesting storyline to the game.
D-Y has senior setter Alayna Rooney, who is also committed to play volleyball at Stonehill like Berardino.
“I’d be facing a future teammate!” said Berardino. “We’ve met a few times. It’ll be fun.”
Triton 3, Norton 0
Division 3 First Round
Kills: Mia Berardino 14, Brianna Welch 6
Blocks: Kendall Liebert 5, Berardino 4
Assists: Molly Kimball 22, Welch 2
Service points (aces): Berardino (5)
Digs: Berardino 6
Norton (8-10): 20 17 16 — 0
Triton (11-8): 25 25 25 — 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.