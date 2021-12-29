It was another strong day for the Triton wrestling program.
The Vikings blitzed their way through a tri-meet to stay undefeated, taking down Leominster, 48-21, and Nashoba Tech 69-12. Shepard Hill was also suppose to be at the meet, but had to pull out due to COVID issues.
Highlights from the day included Ashton Wonson staying perfect on the year at 220 pounds with two more pins for the Vikings (6-0). Dylan Merrill (285) and Alexis Montes (152) also had two pins, and Tori Orender (113), Hayden Salmonson (138) and Douglas Aylward (160-170) also went 2-0.
“For the day, I really thought freshman Nolan Merrill stuck out coming back from a big deficit,” said Triton coach Shawn McElligott. “Against Nashoba Tech, he came back and pinned his opponent with one second left.
“Sophomore Lucas Bistany got some revenge also as he had a dominating performance against Nashoba Tech, who he lost to at the Tyngsboro Tournament, with a quick take down to a quick pin.”
Triton is now off until Wednesday when they travel to Gloucester (6:30 p.m.).
Triton sweeps
Meet Scores: Triton 48, Leominster 21; Triton 69, Nashoba Tech 12
Triton records:
106: Finnley Packer, 1-0; 113: Tori Orender, 2-0; 120: Boston Record, 1-0; 126: Lucas Bistany, 1-0, Dominic Karpenko, 1-0; 132: Lucas Bistany, 1-0; 138: Hayden Salmonson, 2-0; 145: Zander Rolfe, 1-0; 152: Alexis Montes, 2-0 (2 pins); 160: Douglas Aylward, 1-0, Jayden Torres, 1-0; 170: Aylward, 1-0; 182: Nolan Merrill, 1-0; 220: Ashton Wonson, 2-0 (2 pins); HVY: Dylan Merrill, 2-0 (2 pins)
Records: Triton 6-0
