Registration is now open for the 2022-2023 Triton Youth Basketball winter season.
All registration and payment should be done through our website at www.tritonyouthbasketball.com (there is a “Register Online” button on the left hand side of the page). It is important that payment is made at the time of registration. Please note that there are separate registrations for players in grades 3-4 and players in grades 5-8. Registration for all programs will close September 30th.
Despite recent inflation, Triton Youth Basketball has been able to keep fees the same from last season. The registration fee in the introductory 3-4 league will be $190 per player, while players in grades 5 through 8 will have a registration fee of $210 per player. The additional cost for those making a travel team, required on account of travel league registration fees, additional referee costs, gym costs and uniforms, will be $155 per player.
Depending on registration numbers, at the girls levels (5-8th grade) there may only be one travel team and no intramural program.
For those new to the league, please note that this is a “one-time only” expense, as there are no additional uniform fees for the families. If this is a financial hardship for any players, please contact: tritonyouthbasketball@gmail.com.
