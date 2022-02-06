There were plenty of local highlights at Sunday’s CAL/NEC wrestling championship in Saugus.
After nearly earning a tie of the regular season title, Triton took seventh with 117.5 points. Danvers won the meet with 174 points, followed closely by Beverly (169) and Marblehead/Swampscott (166).
The Vikings were led by standout sophomore Lucas Bistany, who won all three of his matches by pin on his way to the 126-pound title.
Coming in as the No. 3 seed in the weight class, Bistany pinned his first opponent in 1:58 to move on to the semifinals. Once there, he pinned No. 2 seed Mateo Meaden in 1:58 before taking on top-seeded Joe Allen of Gloucester in the finals. Bistany trailed 3-2 early in the second period after a takedown, but got a reversal to go up 4-3 before getting the pin in 3:09.
“Lucas really wrestled great today,” said Triton coach Shawn McElligott. “He’s only a sophomore, but he feels a lot more mature than that. It feels like he’s been around a lot longer. He’s gotten a lot better with coming in with a plan, and he’s developed a really good offense when he’s got a guy on his back.”
The Vikings also got thirds from Tori Orender at 113 and Douglas Aylward at 160, and Zander Rolfe took fourth at 145.
But the match of the day may have been the 152-pound finals.
Triton’s Alexis Montes bumped up a weight class in an attempt to meet Pentucket’s Trevor Kamuda, and the two found themselves face to face in the championship. Kamuda took a 6-2 lead after the first period with three takedowns, but Montes got a takedown himself in the second to bring it back to a 7-4 deficit. But Kamuda got an escape followed by another takedown to earn the 10-4 decision.
Kamuda’s win, plus thirds from his brother, Tanner, at 106 and Tucker Jackson at 170, helped Pentucket finish 8th as a team with 58.5 points.
“Alexis also had a really good day,” said McElligott. “We bumped him up to 152 to face Kamuda and he gave it a good showing. and Douglas Aylward at 160 was strong today. He came in as the No. 5 seed and almost made it to the finals. He’s only a sophomore as well, and he’s really improved.”
At the end of the meet, the winner of each weight class was named All-CAL/NEC, while the top three in each division were named league All-Stars.
Teams will now gear up for the Division 3 Sectionals on Saturday.
CAL/NEC Tournament
Meet Results (9 teams scored): 1. Danvers 174, 2. Beverly 169, 3. Marblehead/Swampscott 166, 4. Gloucester 149.5, 5. Saugus/Peabody 143, 6. Salem 121, 7. Triton 117.5, 8. Pentucket 58.5, 9. Lynnfield/North Reading 35
Local placers:
106: 3. Tanner Kamuda (P) dec. 9-0; 113: 3. Tori Orender (T) dec. 8-0; 126: 1. Lucas Bistany (T) 3-0, 3 pins; 138: 5. Jonah Tillman (T) 1-1; 145: 4. Zander Rolfe (T) 1-1; 152: 1. Trevor Kamuda (P) 3-0, 2. Alexis Montes (T) 2-1; 160: 3. Douglas Aylward (T) 1-1; 170: 3. Tucker Jackson (P) 1-1; 195: 5. Nolan Merrill (T)
