BYFIELD — Triton boys swimming standout Henry Brien has been named Cape Ann League Boys co-Swimmer of the Year, earning the league's top honors after recording the league's top times in six events, including three individual and three relay events.
The Pentucket sophomore also played a large part in helping the Triton swim co-op to a terrific showing at last week's CAL Open, with both the boys and girls teams placing third overall at the league championship meet.
The girls recorded 443 points as a team, finishing behind league champ North Reading/Wakefield (532 points) and narrowly behind Ipswich (452 points) for second. The boys meet was dominated by Lynnfield, which nearly doubled the next closest team with 617 points, while North Reading/Wakefield took second (353 points) and Triton third (305 points).
In addition to his co-Swimmer of the Year award, Brien also earned All-CAL honors in four events after taking first in the 50 freestyle (23.90), 100 butterfly (school record 58.87) and in the boys 200 medley relay (1:53.82) and 200 freestyle relay (1:40.93) along with Owen Brosch, Josh Burrell and Austin Hyer. Brien's 50 free and 100 fly times were the best in the league this season, and he also holds the top time in the 100 freestyle (54.60).
Hyer also earned All-CAL honors in the 200 freestyle (school record 1:58.94) and was a CAL All-Star finisher in the 100 breaststroke (school record 1:09.77), and Brosch earned All-CAL in the 100 freestyle (57.24) and CAL All-Star in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.68).
For the girls, Abriana Cronstrom led the way with a state-qualifying time of 1:02.44 to earn All-CAL in the 100 backstroke, and she also helped the 200 freestyle relay to a sectional qualifying and All-CAL finish (1:50.96) along with Peyton Gibbs, Grace Chapman and Georgia Cobb. Cronstrom was also a CAL All-Star in the 100 freestyle (state qualifying 57.91).
Cobb earned All-CAL in the 100 butterfly (state qualifying 1:03.47) and joined with Cronstrom, Chapman and Gibbs to earn CAL All-Star in the 200 medley relay (state qualifying 2:02.34). Chapman earned CAL All-Star in the 50 freestyle (27.41) and Alexandra Flodman earned CAL All-Star in the 200 freestyle (2:10.40), 500 freestyle (6:01.31) and 400 freestyle relay (sectional qualifying 4:15.20) along with Liz Dynok, Mae Krisler and Cobb.
