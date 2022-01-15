NEWBURYPORT -- With just over 30 seconds left in Saturday's game at the Graf, Triton's Braeden McDonald got the puck at the blue line and unleashed a rocket at the opposing goalie.
The slapshot sailed through the bodies in front, and looked to be tracking towards the bottom left corner of the net.
But just at the last second, North Reading goalie Sam Elliott got his leg in the way, deflecting the puck towards the corner where it was smothered. The Triton faithful in attendance to celebrate the team's Senior Night thought for a split second they were about to see some bonus hockey. But Elliott and his talented North Reading team in front of him were able to close out the 3-2 win.
The Vikings (3-5-0) have faced two of the CAL's top team's this week in the Hornets (7-1-0) and Newburyport, and have unfortunately come up on the wrong end of two one-goal games.
"We're growning and we're learning, and that's all we can ask for," said Triton coach Ryan Sheehan. "Obviously, we'd like to be on the winning side of things, but two one-goal games against two good teams in our league I think is a step in the right direction after a tough loss to Chelmsford (in the Lions Cup final).
"If we can just stay afloat a little bit here, stay healthy and continue to learn and continue to grow as a team, I think we're going to be fine coming down the stretch."
The Vikings were playing catch-up all game.
About halfway through the first period, North Reading junior Matt Young fired a pretty wrister that found it's way under goalie Wes Rollins' glove. And minutes later, disaster struck for Triton when a turnover in its offensive zone gave the puck to a wide-open Andrew Daley in front of the net. The senior tri-captain took advantage of the gift, and roofed one top shelf to give the Hornets a 2-0 lead after the first period.
"If we make one or two mistakes that end up in the back of our net, then it gets tough to play catch-up all game," said Sheehan.
But the Vikings weren't going to skate away quietly.
Two back-to-back penalties at the start of the second period gave Triton a 5-on-3 advantage, and it didn't take long for senior co-captain Cole Daniels to be in the right spot and tip home a rebound to cut the lead in half. The Vikings had another good look on the man advantage, but Elliott made a nice blocker save to keep his team ahead.
And the Hornets would reclaim a two-goal lead when Matt Ryan scored on a power play late in the second.
That could have been a backbreaker, but the Vikings were able to regroup for the final period. About midway through the third, junior Tyler Egan took a shot that may have been deflected, but found the back of the net regardless to make it a 3-2 game. Then with just over five minutes left, Rollins made an absolutely brilliant glove save on a 2-on-1 break to keep his team in it, and the Vikings went on a power play shortly after.
But the Hornets were able to kill that off, as well as the final 90 seconds of the game when the Vikings pulled Rollins for the extra attacker.
"It was a hard-fought game," said Sheehan. "The guys battled until the end."
Before the game, the Vikings had a small ceremony to celebrate its six seniors in Daniels, Cam Murray, Zach Godfrey, Nate Ewell, Kenny Madill and Evan Piscatelli.
It's a small class, but one that has accomplished a lot over its four years with the program.
"They're great, and they played hard," said Sheehan. "It's a small class, and it's a fairly new class. But they give it their all. They're good leaders, and I wish we could have sent them off on a high note."
It doesn't get much easier for Triton, which will travel to Billerica on Monday (3 p.m.).
North Reading 3, Triton 2
North Reading (7-1-0): 2 1 0 — 3
Triton (3-5-0): 0 1 1 — 2
Goals: NR — Matt Young, Andrew Daley, Matt Ryan; T — Cole Daniels, Tyler Egan
Assists: NR — Daley, Cole Lopilato; T — Andrew Johnson, Luke Sullivan, Kenny Madill, Alex Pasquini
Saves: NR — Samuel Elliot 20; T — Wes Rollins 26
