Connors 200

Triton lacrosse star Chloe Connors, right, stands with coach Stacey Beaulieu after the Vikings' final game of the season last week. The two-time, and likely soon to be three-time, Daily News All-Star finished her standout career reaching the 200-point milestone. Connors achieved the feat in three season after having her freshman year wiped out with the pandemic. 

 Courtesy Photo

