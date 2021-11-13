BYFIELD -- There was a moment during Saturday morning's Division 3 field hockey quarterfinal where it looked like host Triton was going to grab momentum for good.
It was late in the third quarter of a 1-1 game, and minutes earlier the Vikings had just watched a crossing pass from Riley Bell slide dangerously by the Swampscott goal. Except this time, the ball found it's way out of a moshpit in front of the cage and lazily rolled to its left. With a wide-open goal in front of her, a Triton player leaped forward to try and tap it home. But a lunging Swampscott stick found it's way between the ball and the cage, and was able to just deflect away what looked to be an easy Triton goal.
Swampscott was able to clear, and took seconds after that great opportunity to run down the field and score on a Sydney Marshall goal to go ahead.
And that drastic turn of events ended up being too deflating for No. 4 Triton, which saw its great season come to a close with a 2-1 loss to No. 5 Swampscott with a trip to the state semifinal at stake.
"Unfortunately, we struggle with playing a full 60 minutes of intense field hockey," said Triton coach Donna Andersen. "We had our moments, we played spurts of good hockey, but I think at the end of the day we didn't sustain it like we needed to.
"There were a couple of breakdowns we had defensively getting through that point, a couple of missed tackles and mistakes. After that goal, it's deflating, but that's okay. (Swampscott) scored in the first quarter and we came right back and scored, so it's not the end of the world if you get scored on.
"But I feel like the momentum did shift then and we weren't able to get it back."
Triton (14-4-3) and Swampscott (13-5-3) had already played twice this fall, with the Vikings winning 2-1 in early October and the two teams drawing 1-1 during the last game of the regular season.
But getting three positive results against a team in the same season is a tough ask.
Big Blue struck first when Brooke Waters found the back of the cage midway through the first quarter. Triton had earned the game's first two corners before that, but saw it's one shot on goal turned away by Swampscott goalie Gabrielle Hause.
But Maddie Hillick would get the Vikings on the board early in the second.
The senior got the ball on her stick after the inital shot off another corner was blocked, spun to her left while controlling it and sent a backhanded shot into the bottom left corner of the cage.
That made it a 1-1 game at halftime, and coming out of the break midfielders like Samantha Kelly, Devyn Karpenko and Riley Bell helped Triton get a decent amount of offensive pressure. And to the Vikings' credit defensively, backs Maya Sullivan, Natalie Indingaro and Neila Jones only allowed Swampscott to get one corner all game while limiting the dangerous chances in front of goalie Sophia Chapman.
But to Big Blue's credit, when they got their few opportunities, they cashed in.
"I'm very proud of the girls for their season," said Andersen. "I think it hurts most because it was an upset. They were the No. 5 and we were the No. 4. I thought that this team was capable of moving on. We played Swampscott a couple of times in the season, so I knew this game was going to be close."
The Vikings will lose five stalwart seniors, but have a strong nucleous of juniors who should return and Chapman in the cage who is only a freshman.
Swampscott 2, Triton 1
Division 3 Quarterfinals
Goals: T — Maddie Hillick; S — Brooke Waters, Sydney Marshall
Saves: T — Sophia Chapman 4; S — Gabrielle Hause 3
Swampscott (13-5-3): 1 1 — 2
Triton (14-4-3): 1 0 — 1
