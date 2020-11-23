After a dominant senior season in which he led Triton golf to a 7-1 record and led the Greater Newburyport in scoring average, Cael Kohan has been named CAL Kinney Player of the Year for the second straight year.
Kohan was also named All-CAL for the third time and was one of 11 golfers honored from the Greater Newburyport area. In addition, Newburyport coach Steve Malenfant was named CAL Kinney Coach of the Year after helping lead the Clippers to a perfect 10-0 record and a league championship.
The locals honored as All-CAL selections included Newburyport's Andrew Cullen, Colin Richmond and Sam Lyman, Triton's Kohan and Ricky Gardella, Pentucket's Ava Spencer and Dom Cignetti, Amesbury's Brady Landry and Ian Pelletier and Georgetown's Jack Sorenson and Logan Corriveau.
Ipswich's Aidan O'Flynn and Rockport's Jack Cahill shared CAL Baker Player of the Year honors, and Rockport's Larry Burnham was named CAL Baker Coach of the Year.
Cape Ann League
All-CAL
Newburyport: Andrew Cullen, Colin Richmond, Sam Lyman; Triton: Cael Kohan, Ricky Gardella; Pentucket: Ava Spencer, Dom Cignetti; Amesbury: Brady Landry, Ian Pelletier; Georgetown: Jack Sorenson, Logan Corriveau; Hamilton-Wenham: Andrew Winch, Peter Goeben; Ipswich: Aidan O'Flynn, Rowan Silva; Lynnfield: Cole Trainor, Aiden Burke; Manchester Essex: Charlie Gendron, Sean O'Neill; North Reading: Isabel Brozena, Nicholas Shea; Rockport: Jack Cahill, Bowen Slingluff, one more TBD
League Awards
Players of the Year: Cael Kohan, Triton (Kinney); Aidan O'Flynn, Ipswich and Jack Cahill, Rockport (Baker)
Coaches of the Year: Steve Malenfant, Newburyport (Kinney); Larry Burnham, Rockport (Baker)
