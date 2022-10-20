For their exploits in both the classroom and in their respective athletic endeavors, Masconomet field hockey superstar Maggie Sturgis and Triton football dual-threat weapon Cole Piaseczynski have been selected as the Moynihan Lumber Student-Athletes of the Month for September.
A familiar name, Sturgis is no stranger to this award.
Last year, she was the female winner for the month of December after posting an incredible junior season, leading the North Shore in scoring by far with 38 goals and 20 assists. Well, she’s returned this fall with a scholarship to Division 1 Holy Cross under her belt, and the production as a senior has only continued. After Wednesday’s massive 2-1 win over NEC foe Danvers — in which she scored the game-winning goal — she now sits at a remarkable 28 goals and 3 assists for the season.
Sturgis’ high school career is still far from over, and you can bet she’s gearing up to lead her Chieftians (11-0-2) — ranked No. 4 in the latest MIAA Division 2 power poll — on a deep playoff run. But as it stands now, her brilliant career stands at 103 goals and 45 assists for 148 points.
“I never could of dreamed I’d hit 100 goals,” said Sturgis of the career milestone, reached during Monday’s 6-1 win over Marblehead. “It was never a goal of mine when I got to high school. I actually found out how close I was about a week ago, and ever since it’s been pretty nerve-wracking until I got it. I’m still kind of in shock that it happened.”
Yet somehow, Sturgis is just as impressive in the classroom as she is on the field. Her 4.475 weighted GPA has her ranked near the top of her graduating senior class, and outside of the classroom she’s also a National Honor Society member, class treassurer and a peer leader who helps freshman acclimate to life in high school. She’ll also be graduating with a second diploma in “Global Competency” for her fluency in Spanish.
Sturgis also stacked her senior year with difficult classes. Her three Honors level courses are a breeze compared to AP Statistics, AP Biology and AP European History.
“I’ve always taken academics very seriously,” said Sturgis, who points to junior year pre-calculus as her toughest ever class. “I would say that after four years of balancing school and sports, I’ve found a schedule that works best for me.”
Piaseczynski, on the hand, has in many ways come out of nowhere this fall to become one of the top offensive weapons in the CAL. You could get a sense that big things were coming when he was named the Vikings’ lone junior captain among four senior teammates prior to the season, and he’s certainly backed up that decision with his play and leadership.
Through six games this fall, Piaseczynski’s 12 total touchdowns has him leading the Daily News area in scoring. He’s both rushed for a team-high 277 yards on 69 carries and 6 TDs, and also caught a team-high 20 passes for 439 yards and 6 more scores. Againt archrival Newburyport, the Rowley native had three touchdowns to lead the Vikings (3-3) — ranked 12th in the latest Division 5 poll — to an emotional win, and he added another three-TD game in a near-upset of undefeated Amesbury the following week.
“I knew I was going to be playing a lot of receiver this year, but I didn’t know I was going to be running the ball like I have been,” said Piaseczynski. “But it’s been a lot of fun, especially being a captain. There’s a lot of skill on this team, and it’s been nice to see the program stepping up a lot over the recent years.”
To no one’s surprise, Piaseczynski is also getting it done in the classroom. As a junior taking AP Statistics and AP U.S. History — along with four other Honors classes — he’s earned himself a 4.3 weighted GPA. That has him around the top-20 in his class, and he also just received eligibility to apply for National Honor Society.
“It’s definitely challenging at times, balancing it all,” said Piaseczynski, who also works as a flag football referee and an umpire for Little League games during the summer.
“It comes down to a lot of time management. I have to make sure I get my school work done and get everything else done for football before I carve out leisure time for myself.
“I try to just set weekly or daily goals for myself. I find that helps with keeping me organized so I can get everything done.”
