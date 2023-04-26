Tuesday, April 25 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Baseball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 11, Amesbury 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport (11): Jack Sullivan ss 3-1-1, Milo Freundlich ph/ss 1-0-0, Connor Stick 2b 4-1-0, Max Puleo dh 4-3-3, Owen Tahnk 1b 4-3-2, Jackson DeVivo cf 4-1-2, Charlie Forrest p/lf 3-0-1, Ben Perron pr 0-1-0, Will Walsh rf 3-1-1, Colin Klapes ph 1-0-0, Eli Suchecki lf 3-0-0, Brayden Johnson ph/p 1-0-0, Parker Cowles 3b 3-0-1, Ben Cook c 0-0-0. Totals 34-11-11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Amesbury (1): Luke Arsenault rf 3-0-0, Drew Scialdone cf 4-1-3, Will Arsenault c 3-0-0, Trevor Kimball p/lf 3-0-0, Tyler Bartniski 3-0-1, Hunter Belisle 3b 3-0-0, Josh Roberts lf/p 2-0-0, Shain Parisella ph 1-0-1, Kyle Palen dh 2-0-0, Ethan Lowell ph 1-0-0, Aiden Fortier ss 3-0-1. Totals 28-1-6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>RBI: N -- Sullivan 2, DeVivo 2, Forrest 2, Walsh 2, Puleo, Tahnk; A -- Kimball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>HR: N -- Tahnk
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>WP: Forrest (6 IP, 1 ER, 7 K); LP: Kimball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport (6-2): 6101021 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Amesbury (1-5): 1000000 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 12, Ipswich 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Chris Salvatore
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Newburyport 6-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 16, Ipswich 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Anna Affolter 3, Olivia McDonald 3, Reese Bromby 3, Rita Cahalane 2, Maddie Heath, Avery Tahnk, Makenna Ward
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Izzy Rosa 4, Affolter 2, McDonald
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Newburyport 7-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Softball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 18, Hamilton-Wenham 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport (18): Morrissey cf 3-1-2, Bolcome rf 3-2-1, Meleedy 2b 3-3-3, Keefe ss 4-3-3, Habib c 3-2-3, Dowell p 4-2-2, McLeod 3b 3-2-2, Puleo 1b 3-2-3, Richmond lf 2-0-0, DeVivo cf 1-0-0, Rogers lf 1-1-1. Totals 30-18-20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>RBI: Meleedy 3, Keefe 3, Puleo 3, Bolcome 2, Habib, Dowell, Richmond
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>WP: Dowell;
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport (4-3): 321030 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Hamilton-Wenham: 00000 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Tennis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 3, Ipswich 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport winners:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Singles: 3. Andrew Long (2-6, 6-2, 6-1)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Doubles: 1. Brindley Fisher/Spencer Colwell (6-1, 6-3); 2. Braeden Curran/Jonas Kinney (0-6, 6-2, 7-5);
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Newburyport 3-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Tennis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 5, Ipswich 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport winners:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Singles: 1. Caroline Schulson (6-0, 6-0); 2. Harper Bradshaw (6-1, 6-0); 3. Carly McDermott (6-3, 6-0)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Doubles: 1. Delaney Woekel/Ana Lynch (6-2, 6-0); 2. Bridgette Mellet/Lauren Brennan (6-3, 6-3)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Newburyport 5-0
