Tuesday, Jan. 31 highlights
Boys Basketball
Triton 74, Ipswich 63
Triton (74): O’Leary 4-0-9, Dupuis 4-11-21, Ciaramitaro 1-0-3, Bissell 0-0-0, Tameirao 0-0-0, Richards 0-0-0, Tate 11-6-30, Friis 1-0-3, Prendergast 3-3-9. Totals 24-20-74
3-pointers: Dupuis 2, Tate 2, Ciaramitaro, Friis
Records: Triton 7-7
Georgetown 62, Lynnfield 49
Georgetown (62): Lyon 7-4-18, Walsh 3-0-9, Lasquade 6-0-12, Yones 6-1-13, Duggan 1-0-3, Kent 2-0-6, Alcantara 0-1-1, Davies 0-0-0, Andujar 0-0-0. Totals 25-6-62
3-pointers: Walsh 3, Kent 2, Duggan
Records: Georgetown 10-3
Pentucket 46, Hamilton-Wenham 30
Pentucket (46): Gagnon 1-0-3, McDonald 2-2-6, Scott 1-0-3, Tedeschi 2-0-5, Hart 0-1-1, Pipen 3-2-8, Yassmine 2-2-7, C. Vuylsteke 5-0-13. Totals 16-7-46
3-pointers: C. Vuylsteke 3, Gagnon, Scott, Tedeschi, Yassmine
Pentucket (4-9): 146719 46
Hamilton-Wenham (4-10):84810 30
Newburyport 62, Rockport 39
Newburyport (62): Craig 1-0-2, O’Brien 0-0-0, Acton 4-3-11, Corneau 0-0-0, Osazuwa 2-2-6, Devlin 0-0-0, Twichell 2-0-4, Spinney 3-0-9, T. Thoreson 0-0-0, Brennan 9-3-21, Gretz 2-2-6, Atherton 1-0-3. Totals 24-10-62
3-pointers: Spinney 3, Atherton
Records: Newburyport 9-5
Girls Basketball
Pentucket 53, Hamilton-Wenham 30
Pentucket (53): A. Conover 2-1-5, Cloutier 0-0-0, Thompson 7-2-15, K. Conover 1-0-2, Gagnon 0-2-2, DiBurro 1-0-3, Dube 3-4-13, G. Bellacqua 6-0-13, Wisniewski 0-0-0, Crowe 0-0-0, Dancewicz 0-0-0. Totals 18-9-53
3-pointers: Thompson 3, Dube 3, DiBurro, Bellacqua
Pentucket (11-4): 11101418 53
Hamilton-Wenham (6-9):88113 30
Ipswich 54, Triton 30
Triton (30): D’Andrea 1-0-2, Frary 2-1-5, Lesinski 2-1-5, B. Martin 0-0-0, Kiricoples 2-1-5, B. Welch 1-0-2, Basile 1-2-5, Liebert 2-0-4, M. Welch 0-2-2. Totals 11-7-30
3-pointers: Basile
Triton (3-11):56136 30
Ipswich: 153072 54
Boys Skiing
Tague leads Newburyport to W
Meet Results: Andover 85, Haverhill/Pentucket 50; St. John’s Prep 123, Andover 12; St. John’s Prep 116, North Andover 19; Masconomet 91, North Andover 44; Newburyport 77, Hamilton-Wenham 58; Hamilton-Wenham 78, Haverhill/Pentucket 57
Winner and top area placers: 1. Josh Haarmann (SJP) 21.94; 5. Thijs Tague (N) 22.69; 9. Henry Hartford (H/P) 23.03; 15. Jayden Pabst (H/P) 23.49; 21. Tommy Lynch (N) 23.95; 22. Tyler Chorebanian (N) 23.95; 24. Henry Gagnon (H/P) 24.30; 28. Tracy Reed (N) 24.57; 32. Dante Chabot (N) 24.95
Records:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.