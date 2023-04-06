Wednesday, April 5 highlights
Softball
Amesbury 18, Georgetown 3
A (score):
Georgetown (3): Barbarick c 4-3-3, Grant p 3-0-1, Mariani 1b 3-0-1, Z. Halmen cf 3-0-0, Figueroa 3b 3-0-1, Ruggeiro lf 3-0-0, Cirone 2b 2-0-0, Robinson ss 2-0-0, M. Halmen rf 1-0-0, Girard rf 1-0-0, Thresher rf 1-0-0. Totals 26-3-6
RBI: G Barbarick 2, Mariani
HR: G Barbarick 2
WP: ; LP: Grant
Amesbury (1-0): 4024026 18
Georgetown (1-1): 1011000 3
Triton 7, Pentucket 2
Triton (7): G. Romine 3b 4-1-2, M. January 3b 0-0-0, I. Oldoni cf 3-0-0, K. Story ss 3-0-0, M. Johnson p/rf 4-0-0, H. Harris 1b 4-1-2, E. Penniman rf/p 4-1-2, S. Colburn c 4-1-3, R. Haley lf 2-0-0, A. Boyle lf 1-1-1, A. Johnson 2b 2-1-1, A. Whitney cr 0-1-0, J. Guisto cr 0-0-0. Totals 31-7-11
Pentucket (2): K. Griffin cf 3-1-0, J. Bickford 3b 2-1-2, K. Murphy ss 4-0-1, N. Mitchell 2b 3-0-0, E. Agocs c 4-0-0, I. Hackett dp 4-0-0, S. Pichette 1b 4-0-2, J. Connelly lf 4-0-0, M. LaCroix rf 2-0-0, M. Bartholomew lf 1-0-1, R. Smith cr 0-0-0. Totals 31-2-6
RBI: T — Colburn 2, Romine, Story, Harris, Penniman, Johnson; P — Bickford, Agocs
HR: T Harris, Colburn
WP: Penniman; LP: LeBel
Triton (1-0): 1000051 7
Pentucket (1-1): 1010000 2
Boys Lacrosse
Ipswich 17, Amesbury 5
Goals: Max White 4, Brady Cooper
Assists: Cooper 2, White, Andrew Baker
Records: Amesbury 0-1
Girls Lacrosse
Ipswich 12, Georgetown 3
Goals: Sam McClure, Melania Molis, Molly Giguere
Records: Georgetown 0-1
Newburyport 22, Triton 3
Goals: N — Lilly Pons 3, Izzy Rosa 3, Reese Bromby 3, Anna Affolter 2, Olivia McDonald 2, Whitney Kelsey 2, Erin Marshall 2, Maddie Heath, Rita Cahalane, Olivia Foley, Emma McIsaac, Lily Pilz; T — Ally Pugh 2, Chloe Connors
Assists: N — Affolter 3, Kelsey 3, Pilz 3, Rosa 2, McIsaac 2, Cahalane, Josie Palma, McDonald, Bromby; T — Kayla Harrington
Saves: N — Kate Keller 5; T — Julia Price 10
Newburyport (1-0): 139 22
Triton (0-2):21 3
