Wednesday, April 5 highlights

Softball

Amesbury 18, Georgetown 3

A (score):

Georgetown (3): Barbarick c 4-3-3, Grant p 3-0-1, Mariani 1b 3-0-1, Z. Halmen cf 3-0-0, Figueroa 3b 3-0-1, Ruggeiro lf 3-0-0, Cirone 2b 2-0-0, Robinson ss 2-0-0, M. Halmen rf 1-0-0, Girard rf 1-0-0, Thresher rf 1-0-0. Totals 26-3-6

RBI: G Barbarick 2, Mariani

HR: G Barbarick 2

WP: ; LP: Grant

Amesbury (1-0): 4024026 18

Georgetown (1-1): 1011000 3

Triton 7, Pentucket 2

Triton (7): G. Romine 3b 4-1-2, M. January 3b 0-0-0, I. Oldoni cf 3-0-0, K. Story ss 3-0-0, M. Johnson p/rf 4-0-0, H. Harris 1b 4-1-2, E. Penniman rf/p 4-1-2, S. Colburn c 4-1-3, R. Haley lf 2-0-0, A. Boyle lf 1-1-1, A. Johnson 2b 2-1-1, A. Whitney cr 0-1-0, J. Guisto cr 0-0-0. Totals 31-7-11

Pentucket (2): K. Griffin cf 3-1-0, J. Bickford 3b 2-1-2, K. Murphy ss 4-0-1, N. Mitchell 2b 3-0-0, E. Agocs c 4-0-0, I. Hackett dp 4-0-0, S. Pichette 1b 4-0-2, J. Connelly lf 4-0-0, M. LaCroix rf 2-0-0, M. Bartholomew lf 1-0-1, R. Smith cr 0-0-0. Totals 31-2-6

RBI: T — Colburn 2, Romine, Story, Harris, Penniman, Johnson; P — Bickford, Agocs

HR: T Harris, Colburn

WP: Penniman; LP: LeBel

Triton (1-0): 1000051 7

Pentucket (1-1): 1010000 2

Boys Lacrosse

Ipswich 17, Amesbury 5

Goals: Max White 4, Brady Cooper

Assists: Cooper 2, White, Andrew Baker

Records: Amesbury 0-1

Girls Lacrosse

Ipswich 12, Georgetown 3

Goals: Sam McClure, Melania Molis, Molly Giguere

Records: Georgetown 0-1

Newburyport 22, Triton 3

Goals: N — Lilly Pons 3, Izzy Rosa 3, Reese Bromby 3, Anna Affolter 2, Olivia McDonald 2, Whitney Kelsey 2, Erin Marshall 2, Maddie Heath, Rita Cahalane, Olivia Foley, Emma McIsaac, Lily Pilz; T — Ally Pugh 2, Chloe Connors

Assists: N — Affolter 3, Kelsey 3, Pilz 3, Rosa 2, McIsaac 2, Cahalane, Josie Palma, McDonald, Bromby; T — Kayla Harrington

Saves: N — Kate Keller 5; T — Julia Price 10

Newburyport (1-0): 139 22

Triton (0-2):21 3

