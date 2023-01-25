Tuesday, Jan. 24 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 58, Amesbury 45
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (58): Austin Gagnon 0-0-0, Max MacDonald 2-1-5, Dylan Scott 1-0-2, Owen Tedeschi 2-2-7, Peter Hart 3-2-8, Nicholas Yassmine 3-0-9, Cole Vuylsteke 9-7-27. Totals 20-12-58
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Amesbury (45): Othmane Missaoui 1-0-2, Matt Heidt 4-7-16, Henry O'Neill 1-0-2, Parker Delong 0-0-0, Nick Marden 2-1-5, Christian McGarry 0-0-0, Charlie Mackie 0-0-0, Justin Dube 3-2-11, Robert Dalton 1-2-4, Nico Cox 2-1-5, Will Arsenault 0-0-0. Totals 14-13-45
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>3-pointers: P -- Yassmine 3, C. Vuylsteke 2, Tedeschi; A -- Dube 3, Heidt
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (3-8): 12121816 58
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Amesbury (1-11): 167517 45
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Georgetown 58, Triton 55
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Triton (55): O'Leary 2-0-5, Dupuis 7-9-24, Ciaramitaro 0-0-0, Bissell 0-0-0, Tamereo 0-0-0, Tate 6-2-14, Friis 0-0-0, Prendergast 5-1-12. Totals 20-12-55
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Georgetown (58): Lyon 10-8-28, Walsh 1-0-2, Lasquade 8-0-16, Yones 3-0-6, Duggan 0-0-0, Alcantara 2-0-6, Andujar 0-0-0. Totals 24-8-58
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>3-pointers: G -- Alcantara 2; T -- O'Leary, Dupuis, Prendergast
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Triton (5-6):991819 55
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Georgetown (9-2): 1621147 58
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 67, Ipswich 34
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport (67): Craig 1-0-2 O'Brien 0-0-0, Bovee 1-0-3, Corneau 3-0-6, Osazuwa 3-0-6, Devlin 2-0-4, Spinney 6-4-19, Brennan 5-1-11, Gretz 7-2-16. Totals 28-7-67
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>3-pointers: Spinney 3, Bovee
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport (7-5): 15231712 67
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Ipswich:85129 34
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Georgetown 63, Triton 49
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Georgetown (63): Pierson 0-0-0, T. Marcelin 4-2-12, A. Ziolkowski 0-0-0, Loewen 2-0-4, Morrison 2-1-6, Mariani 0-0-0, Thompson 0-0-0, C. Ziolkowski 6-1-16, Davies 3-2-9, Upite 1-0-3, Kane 0-0-0, N. Marcelin 5-2-13, C. Morrison 0-0-0. Totals 23-8-63
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Triton (49): Renda 7-0-15, Frary 0-1-1, Kiricoples 5-0-10, Welch 0-2-2, Basile 0-0-0, Liebert 5-6-17, Hatheway 1-2-4. Totals 18-11-49
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>3-pointers: G -- C. Ziolkowski 3, T. Marcelin 2, Morrison, Davies, Upite, N. Marcelin; T -- Renda, Liebert
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Georgetown 7-4, Triton 2-10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 45, Amesbury 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Amesbury (18): Hildt 0-0-0, Levasseur 2-0-4, Bentley 0-0-0, Bolth 0-0-0, Gerrier 0-0-0, Deluca 0-0-0, Marden 2-3-7, B. Kimball 1-0-3, Costigan 0-0-0, S. Kimball 2-0-4. Totals 7-3-18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (45): A. Conover 1-0-2, Cloutier 1-0-3, Thompson 3-1-7, S. Bellacqua 0-0-0, K. Conover 2-0-4, Gagnon 0-0-0, DiBurro 0-0-0, Dube 5-0-14, G. Bellacqua 3-0-6, Foley 0-0-0, Wisniewski 1-0-2, Crowe 1-4-6, King 0-0-0, Dancewicz 0-1-1. Totals 17-6-45
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>3-pointers: P -- Dube 4, Cloutier; A -- B. Kimball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Amesbury (0-13):20610 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (10-3): 201357 45
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Skiing
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport Sweeps!
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Meet Results: Andover 91.5, Haverhill/Pentucket 43.5; Andover 75.7, Newburyport 59.5; Newburyport 89, Hamilton-Wenham 46; Masconomet 95, Hamilton-Wenham 40; St. John's Prep 117, North Andover 18; St. John's Prep 105, Haverhill/Pentucket 30
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Winner and top area placers: 1. Josh Haarmann (SJP) 20.93; 3. Thisjs Tague (N) 21.19; 7. Henry Hartford (H/P) 21.70; 8. Jayden Pabst (H/P) 21.81; 17. Henry Gagnon (H/P) 22.29; 25. Tommy Lynch (N) 22.60; 29. Dante Chabot (N) 23.01; 30. Tracy Reed (N) 23.03; 36. Tyler Chorebanian (N) 23.24
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Newburyport 1-1, Haverhill 0-2
